A first: New student board of trustee representative inducted Wednesday

Wednesday night, an oath was taken by a new representative.

And as often with these transitions, there was excitement, gratitude and hope.

Maggie Aguilar, an incoming junior at Ghidotti Early College High School became the new board of trustee student representative member for the Nevada Joint Union High School District.

Aguilar replaced Temma Farrell, a graduating senior at Nevada Union High School at Wednesday’s board of trustee meeting.

“I’m going to miss you (Temma),” said president of the board, Jamie Reeves, “but welcome (Maggie).”

Each year students elect someone from one of eight high schools in the district to represent them on the board of trustee committee. Student candidates create a two-minute video and campaign across the district, said Brett McFadden, superintendent of the district. All district students are eligible to run, barring their grades are not failing.

This is the first time an incoming junior has been elected, said McFadden. Prior to this year, it’s always been a senior. Since she’s not graduating in 2020, Aguilar is eligible to run for the position again next year.

Student representatives are somewhat like every other board member, said McFadden. They don’t vote on budgetary matters or contractual concerns, but they do have access to that information and can verbally weigh-in on such issues.

“They do a (mostly) symbolic vote,” said McFadden, creating awareness for the board on the climate of students across high schools in the district.

‘I JUST WANT TO LISTEN’

When Aguilar first heard about the possibility to sit on the board of trustees, she walked directly into her principal’s office.

“I said, ‘how do I sign up? Get me to sign up,’” she said.

An important thing to know about Aguilar is she loves campaigning. Every year, she runs for student president and has subsequently acquired noteworthy lessons, she said. For her current position, she campaigned more stridently at Silver Springs and North Point Academy.

“I knew (Nevada Union) would vote for their student representative and Bear River would also most likely vote for their own representative because that’s how schools are, right?” said Aguilar. “So I wanted to reach out to the schools that maybe don’t have their own student representative.”

Aguilar plans to replicate Farrell’s strategy of hosting student town hall meetings in addition to connecting with students via various social media platforms.

“I just want to listen to the students because that’s what your job is as a student representative to listen to the students,” she said. “If they have any issues they want to highlight, I want to meet with students at each and every school like Temma (Farrell) did.”

Aguilar is not just the first of her family to become a student representative on the district’s board of trustees, she’s also the first to attend an American high school, and likely the first to attend an American university. Aguilar’s parents are originally from El Salvador, and have had a lot of success in the community having been here since the ‘90s, said McFadden.

“This is not just her dream but the family dream,” said Aguilar’s father, Alex Aguilar. “She’s the first one so she’s reaching these things and we just work hard as immigrants and do, you know, whatever we need to (in order) to succeed in America.”

Alex Aguilar looks up to his daughter, and hopes to emulate her in certain ways.

“I think it’s a good example for (her siblings),” said Alex Aguilar, gesturing to his children sitting around the outside steps of Silver Springs, “and I know it’s a good example for me, too.”

