A family’s inn changes hands; Outside Inn sells

On June 28, Erin and Dan Thiem handed over the keys to the Outside Inn in Nevada City to new owners Geeta and and Ghanshyam Pokal.

For many years the property was known as the Airway Motel until Thiem’s mother bought it in 1998, when she went on to make it a family business.

“I had owned the property 11 and a half years,” Thiem said of the recent sale. “I went to work for (my mom) in the summer of 2001, so it’s been 21 years since my journey with the Outside Inn began.”

The new owners are recent to the area after living in Newport Beach. They made their way to the United States from their native India 35 years ago, and are eager to let people know they intend on maintaining the character and reputation of Outside Inn.

“We were in Southern California, and all of a sudden my kids said, You need to be next to the national parks and nature,” Geeta Pokal said. “And we do a lot of traveling and we thought, Do we want to do that? And we decided, Yeah.”

The couple paired with a local broker who alerted them to the prospect of owning Outside Inn. Plus, Ghanshyam added, the weather at the property they previously owned in Whitefish, Montana, was proving a bit too cold for his liking.

The couple live above the motel and are dedicated to serving their guests, who they say are mostly people from the Bay Area and are of a fairly specific demographic.

“People are tired of the big cities. On the weekends they want to spend the time here,” said Geeta. “I don’t see too many young people. Don’t get me wrong. The new generation likes the campground, so it’s a different thing, too.”

The staff has been retained, with no one losing their jobs due to the change in ownership. Thiem also mentioned that at no point did the motel close. The transfer was essentially seamless.

“The biggest thing here is no traffic,” Ghanshyam said, nodding at his Southern California roots. “This is a historical building. This is a well-kept place and we want to keep it up the same way.”

Geeta said that recent inspections proved everything is up to code, which was pleasant news to the new motel owners, especially considering that the Airway was constructed in the 1930s.

The inn will also continue its tradition of offering a free vegetable cart outside its doors, which offers the community the chance to drop off or share treasures from their gardens. Geeta said she already has met many people by offering that service alone.

“It’s been a real honor,” Erin Thiem said. “I definitely recognize how Outside Inn has been a huge part of our community. I am excited to see how they bring their enthusiasm and experience to the business. That’s genuine. … There’s a lot of heart there and a lot of love. “

She started with the inn while in her early 20s. She and her husband will continue to own and operate the Inn Town Campground a little less than two miles from Nevada City.

“We’re sad but we’re also excited,” she said.“It’s time to pass the baton.”

