‘A dialogue about wine’: New West Wine Co. opens for business in Grass Valley

New West Wine Co. owner John Seeger Gilman stands next to his shelves of wine that he’s brought from all over the world to sell in Grass Valley’s Holbrooke Hotel.

Photo: Elias Funez

New West Wine Co. , a wine shop offering both local and imported wines, opened Saturday on the ground floor of the Holbrooke Hotel in Grass Valley.

John Seeger Gilman, the owner of New West Wine Co., said two primary motivating factors brought him to open the shop, which is at 212 W. Main St.

Gilman said the first was that, while he loves Californian wines and will carry them at the shop, he noticed that wines from “a whole world” of other origins, including from certain European and South American countries, were harder to find and thought the addition of these would fit in well with the local community.

For example, said Gilman, organic farming and more sustainable practices are closer to the default in certain European countries, a theme he said paralleled the level of consciousness many in western Nevada County have on these issues with regards to food.

“When people think about wine more the way they think about food, it makes sense,” said Gilman.

In addition, Gilman said a second purpose for the shop is to foster a space to “have a dialogue about wine,” between those who love it and those who want to learn more about it. He noted that a key benefit to this kind of space, as opposed to online wine sales, is the chance to develop a personal connection with people and gain an understanding of what they like.

“I think wine is about connecting with people and sharing with friends,” said Gilman.

New West Wine Co. is now open in the lower store front of the Holbrooke Hotel, next to Gather & Mill’s downtown shop.

Photo: Elias Funez

Gilman said that, for the time being, he intends for the shop to be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, until 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

However, he hopes to add a sixth day to the schedule soon and that his hours may extend on some days as needed while nearby events, such as the weekend markets held in downtown Grass Valley, keep people in town for longer.

For the first year, he said, he intends to “take the temperature” of what the community is looking for.

Bottles of French Rose from the region of Provence sit on the shelves, along with other bottles of reasonably priced wines from different places around the world.

Photo: Elias Funez

This is Gilman’s first time opening a business, although he gained experience working in wine retail in New York City and Oakland, and says the latter was where he began to dream years ago of opening his own wine shop.

While he moved to Nevada County, where his wife is originally from, with his family five years ago, Gilman said it wasn’t until last year that he found “the right location” necessary to make that dream a reality.

He said the conversation with the Holbrooke Hotel about opening a wine shop there began before the hotel’s renovation was complete, growing more serious last summer as its opening date approached and the ground floor space became available.

Gilman described the shop’s relationship with the Holbrooke Hotel as “synergistic,” both bringing the hotel’s guests an interesting experience and placing his shop in a location highly accessible to locals and visitors downtown.

“I’m really excited and happy to be opening a business in this community at this time,” said Gilman.

“I wouldn’t want to be doing this anywhere else at this point.”

Victoria Penate is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com