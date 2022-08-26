A deli-dally: Alta Sierra Deli wants to feed you

One of Alta Sierra Deli’s delectable sandwich comes off the sandwich prep and is ready to be served during a lunch rush this week. The deli is located within the TC Mailbox Center at 10128 Alta Sierra Drive.

Photo: Elias Funez

It wasn’t an easy start for Gordy Bollack and his wife Cindy when they decided to open the Alta Sierra Deli.

They finalized the signing of their lease on the business in December 2020, just as, Gordy said, “the whole world went to pot.”

The deli persevered through the proverbial (and literal) storms and is now serving breakfast and lunch six days a week. They offer an assortment of sandwiches, soups, sides, sweets and even biscuits and gravy.

Bollack got an early start in the restaurant business as a busboy, working his way up to a bartender position, and was then presented with an opportunity to purchase a restaurant in Pleasanton. This purchase led to a series of restaurants throughout the Bay Area; one in Port Angeles, Washington; and one in Grants Pass, Oregon.

“I retired and we’ve been up here for 13 years,” Bollack said. However, without something to keep him busy, he grew bored. “I am not a couch potato.”

So then came the idea to open a deli and provide the community with fresh, homemade food and the impetus began to open Alta Sierra Deli. As for many eateries, things haven’t always been smooth sailing.

Alta Sierra Deli worker Elia Barbalace presents the popular Reuben sandwich during Wednesday’s lunch rush at the deli.

Photo: Elias Funez

“I had a struggle because we couldn’t get help and it took a long time to find somebody. But when I found Lisa she turned the whole thing around.”

A NEW BEGINNING

Lisa Koons has been the manager at Alta Sierra Deli since October.

“I happened to walk in one day and Gordy was working by himself,” said Koons. “I thought I would work a couple hours a week, making sandwiches.”

Following a family emergency, Bollack approached Koons. “Within two days he handed me the keys and said, ‘Do whatever you have to do to make it yours.’”

A Garlic chicken and hummus pita, the special of the day, is ready to be served to a customer.

Photo: Elias Funez

Koons has an extensive background in restaurants and food service, having mainly worked as wait staff and front-of-house. A passionate and experienced home cook, she is now largely responsible for much of the deli’s offerings.

“I get to play with food,” she said. “It’s cool to have someone put that kind of trust in me.”

Both Bollack and Koons are proud of the fact that, with few exceptions, everything is house-made. Bread is sourced from Acme Baking in San Francisco (‘It’s real sourdough,” quips Gordy), and most everything else is created within their kitchen.

Koons’ favorite menu item is the Reuben, but she has fun creating specials like the Cuban — which in its limited time has proven a best seller — and a Muffaletta. Her imagination came up with the Spicy Bird, a sriracha, pepper jack, and jalapeno laced take on the classic turkey sandwich.

Koons added: “We are trying really hard to give this little community of Alta Sierra what they have been wanting and needing.”

Alta Sierra Deli is at 10128 Alta Sierra Drive. It’s open 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays.

Lunch is served at the Alta Sierra Deli located in the TC Mailbox Center off of Alta Sierra Drive.

Photo: Elias Funez

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com