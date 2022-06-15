A degenerative disease: Doctor says not only concussions, but cumulative ‘sub-concussive’ blows to the head lead to CTE

It’s been nearly 15 years since Dr. Ann McKee first began studying the brains of former football players to better understand chronic traumatic encephalopathy and the disease’s prevalence among those who have played the game.

The degenerative brain disease associated with repeated blows to the head continues to be found in more players as the number of families donating brains for study has increased.

“We received six to 10 brains that first year,” McKee said. “Now we’re getting close to 200 per year. That’s three to four a week. We’re working as hard as we can to evaluate them all and not cut any corners and give everybody the same attention.”

CTE can currently only be definitely diagnosed after death, but in working with former players and their families, McKee, a Boston University professor and director of the school’s CTE Center, and other experts continue to learn about the disease and its progression, as well as better understand symptoms or signs someone could be struggling, most notably being changes in behavior.

Taylor Dever running a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis in 2012. Tom Dever said he was not aware that his son Taylor, who died with Stage 2 CTE at the age of 31, ever sustained a concussion in the 10 years he played football.

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

“It’s all symptomatic at this point. We can’t diagnose definitely during life,” McKee said. “Cognitive issues for a young man is a warning light.

“It’s mushroomed,” McKee added. “I always knew it was important. We’re only going to see more. But every time you see it, you sort of can’t believe it, because it’s been 14 years and we’re really still not addressing it.”

According to McKee, nearly 1,300 brains have now been donated to the center, including more than 800 American football players, 350 of which are former National Football League players. McKee said donations have also included hundreds of college players, as well as high school and even youth football players.

In 2017, a Boston University study that included 202 deceased players of American football resulted in CTE diagnosed in 177 players across all levels of play (87%), including 110 of 111 former NFL players (99%).

BEYOND CONCUSSION

Concussions were once believed to be the leading factor in the presence of CTE among brains studied, as most football leagues and programs at all levels have recognized and have implemented concussion protocols for evaluation and recovery of players.

But as McKee and her team learned, each blow to the head has a cumulative effect.

“It’s an invisible injury. There’s no blood. There’s no pain.” McKee said in January 2019. “They’re not immediately affected, because what we’ve learned now is those low-level hits, the sub-concussive hits, they’re not symptomatic. … But we’ve found the cumulative exposure of these low-level hits, that happen on every play of every game in football, that that is what leads to this neuro-degeneration called CTE.”

Tom Dever said he was not aware that son Taylor, who died with Stage 2 CTE at the age of 31, ever sustained a concussion in the 10 years he played football. But what he learned from McKee, when she delivered his son’s post-mortem diagnosis, is that the disease is derived from not only big hits that can result in concussion, but also due to cumulative effects of any blow to the head at all.

“I was not aware of Taylor suffering a concussion and have to sit out at all at Notre Dame,” Tom said. “I never saw any signs of delusion or confusion or concussion symptoms. Dr. McKee told me over the phone, when she delivered the diagnosis, it’s not so much the concussions, but it’s the (banging his fists together) offensive line on every play … repeated blows.

“It’s not so much how hard they are, but how many there are.”

Another aspect that’s been learned is CTE is a progressive disease, as the brain deteriorates over time, even for players who have retired and no longer experience additional blows to the head.

“It progresses with age,” McKee said. “Even when you’ve given up your cleats and will never play again, the disease still progresses even without further trauma.”

STAGES AND SYMPTOMS

Though former football players who have died with CTE and are diagnosed at various stages of the disease, their families often share similar stories of out-of-character behaviors often accompanied by anger, anxiety, confusion, depression and frustration. As the stages vary, so have the symptomatic behaviors that suggest the player was struggling with the disease.

The stories range from an increase of angry outbursts as with a road-rage incident to actual violence and even, in a few cases, murder.

Aaron Hernandez, a former All-Pro NFL tight end, was serving a life sentence for murder when he hung himself at the age of 27. McKee said in 2017 Hernandez’s Stage 3 CTE diagnosis was the most pronounced she’d seen for someone his age.

Phillip Adams, a former NFL defensive back, was diagnosed with Stage 2 CTE after he fatally shot six people, and also himself, in April 2021.

“There were inklings that he was developing clear behavioral and cognitive issues,” McKee told the Associated Press in December. “I don’t think he snapped. It appeared to be a cumulative progressive impairment. He was getting increasingly paranoid, he was having increasing difficulties with his memory, and he was very likely having more and more impulsive behaviors. … It may not have been recognized, but I doubt that this was entirely out of the blue.”

Why CTE impacts some players more dramatically than others remains a mystery for more research to help solve, which is of little comfort for families who witnessed how it changed the quality of life of their loved one.

“That was the first question I asked the doctor. Why Taylor?” Tom Dever said. “We don’t know. Maybe some of it was how he played, though I never saw him as like foaming at the mouth and on every play I want to knock you down type of guy. For him, on the offensive line it was about technique.

“However, on every play there’s still some banging of the head.”

SUPPORTING THOSE STRUGGLING

Considering full diagnosis of the disease can only happen after death, treatment options for those living with the disease are limited.

Being supportive as symptoms arise, such as with behavioral changes and substance abuse, is vitally important to those struggling with the disease even if they aren’t aware of it. Keeping former players in a routine can help, as does physical fitness and counseling, McKee said.

“These things actually do help brain health,” McKee said. “Exercise is the number one thing you can do for your brain, no matter what is going on.

“What can a doctor do for them? They can let them know they’re not going crazy, that they’re not a person with a weak moral constitution. You have a disease.

“Someone needs to say it’s not your fault, coaching them through it. Doing that can give a great deal of comfort to someone who is struggling and really is at their wit’s end.”

Brian Hamilton is a former editor of The Union. Contact him at brianhamiltonre@gmail.com