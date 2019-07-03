A day of celebration: Parades, fireworks, live music all a part of Nevada County’s Fourth of July events

This year’s Fourth of July celebration, “Hats Off To Nevada County,” kicks off with the 11 a.m. parade, this year in Grass Valley. Former Grass Valley Mayor Jason Fouyer is Grand Marshal.

The parade is expected to feature about 75 entries. Those in attendance are urged to bring lawn chairs and arrive early. The Nevada County Concert Band will perform a pre-parade concert starting about an hour before parade time, and is scheduled to perform intermittently throughout the parade.

For a livestream broadcast of the parade, tune in at 11 a.m. via Xfinity cable Channel 11 or streaming live on the internet at http://www.nevadacountytv.org (click green button under Cable Channel Streaming) or Facebook at NevadaCountyMedia2.

The Nevada County Fairgrounds then opens at 3 p.m. Entertainment there begins at 4 p.m. with live music from Rewind Press Play, a dance pad and a performance by the Tommyknocker Cloggers. At 6:30 p.m. DJ Jamal Walker is set to perform, followed by another performance from Rewind Press Play, this time performing an Elvis show. The band is expected to play until the fireworks begin around 9:30 p.m.

Tickets at the fairgrounds are $15 at the gate. Kids 12-and-under and military memebers with an ID are free. There’s a $5 charge for parking at the fairgrounds.