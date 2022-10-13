facebook tracking pixel A day for the Gullwings: Mercedes Benz 300SL car club makes stop in Nevada City (PHOTO GALLERY) | TheUnion.com
A day for the Gullwings: Mercedes Benz 300SL car club makes stop in Nevada City (PHOTO GALLERY)

Elias Funez
  

Over a dozen rare 1954 through 1962 Mercedes Benz 300 SL cars made their way through Nevada County and stopped at Nevada City’s National Exchange Hotel Thursday as a part of a 1,000 mile four day driving tour. The 300SL Gullwing Group is comprised of members from throughout the country who descend upon a given location each year to take part in the driving tour. This year the group met at Lake Tahoe to begin their road trip.
Photo: Elias Funez
A convertible Mercedes Benz 300SL pulls out of the line of other vehicles and begins the journey back to the beginning of their roadtrip which started four days earlier at Lake Tahoe.
Photo: Elias Funez
Dozens of mid 20th century Mercedes Benz 300 SL’s sit lined up along Union Alley in Nevada City while their drives spend some time in The National Exchange Hotel before continuing on their 1,000 mile road trip.
Photo: Elias Funez
This driver and road crew member lift the hood of this 300 SL to perform some maintenance while the group stops at the National Exchange Hotel in Nevada City Thursday afternoon.
Photo: Elias Funez
The detailed wooden dash of a Mercedes 300 SL Gullwing sits on display along Union Alley in Nevada City as the Gullwing Group Tour makes a stop in their four day roadtrip.
Photo: Elias Funez
A couple of Mercedes Benz 300 SL Gullwing cars ready to continue their 1,000 mile roadtrip through Northern California and back to Lake Tahoe Thursday afternoon in Nevada City.
Photo: Elias Funez
A Mercedes Benz Gullwing readies to make it’s way along Highway 20 back towards Lake Tahoe following Thursday’s stop in Nevada City as part of the 1,000 mile Gullwing Group tour.
Photo: Elias Funez

News
