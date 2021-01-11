 A day by the pond: Pleasant winter weather brings people to Hirschman Trail | TheUnion.com
A day by the pond: Pleasant winter weather brings people to Hirschman Trail

Jennifer Buck-Diaz, and children Cecelia and Oscar Diaz, used the weekend’s abundant sunshine and pleasant temperatures to take to Hirschman Trail in Nevada City on Saturday. High temperatures are expected to be around 53 today before rising to the mid-60s by Thursday, with pleasant temperatures extending into the weekend. There’s a slight chance of rain today through Wednesday morning.
A group of bicyclists make their way along Hirschman Trail over the weekend.
Interpretive signage along Hirschman Trail informs users of local flora and fauna as well as other area public trails to look out for.
A manzanita branch and leaves catch some sun along Hirschman Trail.
