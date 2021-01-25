 A day at the mine: People explore Empire Mine’s Penn Gate entrance | TheUnion.com
A day at the mine: People explore Empire Mine’s Penn Gate entrance

Elias Funez
  

Families explore the remnants of the Pennsylvania Mine along the 2.1-mile Hardrock Trail over the weekend at Empire Mine State Historic Park in Grass Valley. The Hardrock Trail is one of many trails accessible from the park’s Penn Gate entrance off East Empire Street.
Elias Funez
The sun shines through the trees along the Hardrock Trail at Empire Mine State Historic Park.
Elias Funez
Vehicles fill the lot at Empire Mine State Historic Park at the Penn Gate, a popular launch spot for hikers, bike riders, and dog walkers alike.
Elias Funez
Dew drops collect in a leaf along one of Empire Mine’s trails.
Elias Funez
Remnants of Empire Mine State Historic Park’s mining history can be seen in many parts of the park past the Penn Gate entrance off East Empire Street in Grass Valley.
Elias Funez
A welcome sign at the Penn Gate informs users about the trail system of Empire Mine State Historic Park.
Elias Funez
Hikers explore the remnants of the Pennsylvania Mine along the Hardrock Trail of Empire Mine State Historic Park.
Elias Funez
Users along the Hardrock Trail are reminded of COVID-safe practices while using the open spaces of Empire Mine State Historic Park.
Elias Funez
Hikers take to the Hardrock Trail, which cuts through the majority of Empire Mine State Historic Park. The trail is also a popular location for mountain bike and horseback riders.
Elias Funez
Evidence of mine tailings can be seen from the trails of Empire Mine State Historic Park. It is recommended to stay on the trails to avoid coming in contact with potentially hazardous material.
Elias Funez
The sun shines through the clouds and trees of Empire Mine State Historic Park along the Hardrock Trail Saturday.
Elias Funez
It can be hard to find parking sometimes at the Empire Mine State Historic Park’s Penn Gate entrance.
Elias Funez

