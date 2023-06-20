Staff Writer
In the spirit of uniting community and law enforcement, the Nevada City Police Department will host Coffee With A Cop on June 29 at Communal Café in downtown Nevada City.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Staff Writer
In the spirit of uniting community and law enforcement, the Nevada City Police Department will host Coffee With A Cop on June 29 at Communal Café in downtown Nevada City.
The department’s Chief Dan Foss said the event is a great way for residents to get to know the officers better, voice concerns, and create a better understanding of what the department does.
“We plan on doing it once a month in different venues and the idea is so the community gets to know the officers,” Chief Foss said. “It’s very important that we are part of the community and sometimes the best way to do that is to break bread.”
Plans for July’s Coffee With A Cop are being organized now.
Foss continued: “Coffee With A Cop is a national organization but we are doing our own. I have done this before and it’s a great opportunity. I get to meet members of the community all the time and the officers don’t. When you call the police it’s not because you are having a great day so this is a chance for everybody under normal circumstances to have a normal conversation and get to know each other.”
Coffee With A Cop will take place June 29 at Communal Café from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and will feature a special appearance by Sunny the Mini Horse.
Live scanner feed here: