Quick Quack Car Wash is opening two locations in Nevada County along with the existing locations in Auburn, Lincoln and Rocklin.
The location on Higgins Corner off of Combie Road and Highway 49 is slated to open in June or July, according to Efrain Corona, vice president of development at Quick Quack Car Wash.
The newest location is breaking ground at 2059 Nevada City Highway in Grass Valley and will hopefully open in October or sooner, according to Corona.
“Based on the addresses of our current members, we could see there was a market for opening more locations,” Corona said. “The added convenience for our existing customers is important to us.”
The winter weather storms threw off the timelines for the two projects and some issues with the supply train have delayed progress of construction by about five months, according to Corona.
“The location on Nevada City Highway needs to dry out before we can take the next steps,” Corona said.
Quick Quack Car Wash originated out of Carmichael with the vision of Jason Johnson, CEO in 2004. Corona and Johnson met and became friends in 2006.
“He’s a great leader and I wanted to be part of it,” Corona said.
The philosophy behind the business is just as important as the business, according to Corona.
“It’s not just about washing cars. It’s all about values for the company,” Corona said. “We look for people who are smart, kind and driven. Every aspect of the business is finding people who are smart, kind and driven.”
The team members who you will meet when visiting a Quick Quack are paid above minimum wage, according to Corona, because the work is hard and emphasizes a quality experience for the customer.
“It’s a tough job,” Corona said. “Working on very hot days or very cold days and taking care of customers as well as the facility is hard work. It’s all about clean facilities, presentable people and a clean experience.”
Corona also said the company is proud of its work within communities.
“When a location is ready for a soft opening to get the bugs out, we reach out to the local Chamber of Commerce to identify a family in need,” Corona said. “The Monday before the grand opening, we publicize that all car washes are free, but we ask for a donation. Then Quick Quack doubles those donations for that family.”
Organizations can also host fundraisers through Quick Quack where a portion of all car washes in the day will be credited to a fundraising total, according to the Quick Quack website.
Teachers and veterans are also honored with a free car wash on certain days, according to the website.
Quick Quack is also proud to be an eco-friendly service by conserving water and reducing toxic run-off.
“An eco-friendly car wash uses techniques and products that are designed to minimize water usage, reduce chemical run-off, and lessen the overall impact on the environment,” according to Quick Quack Car Wash website.
There are three tanks underground. The first tank filters out the heavy dirt and oil. The second tank is for clarification. The third completely cleans the water,” Corona said.
By recycling water, Quick Quack uses as little as 15 gallons of water per car wash compared to the 100 gallons used when washing a car in the driveway, according to Quick Quack Car Wash Chief Innovation Officer, Matt Nichols.
Quick Quack is now based out of Roseville and has expanded to five states with 192 locations: Utah, Arizona, Texas, Colorado and California, according to Corona.
Their slogan, “Shine all the time! Don’t drive dirty” and the promise of convenience and a quality experience has been successful, according to Corona.
The membership program allows for as many car washes as a customer wants at any location for one monthly price, as well as vacuuming facilities and quick friendly service, according to Quick Quack website.
Team members and service managers career opportunities can be viewed at local locations on the Quick Quack website.
Quick Quack current locations are open Monday through Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Auburn at 2435 Drive-In Way and Rocklin Sierra College at 4830 Sierra College Boulevard from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
To contact Staff Writer Marianne Boll-See, email mboll-see@theunion.com.