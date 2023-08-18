If you frequented Tofanelli’s restaurant in the 1970s, ‘80s, or even ‘90s there’s a good chance you have at least tried the famous veggie burger that put them on the map for so many.
The good news is: the famous veggie burger is back, this time being served at The Place On South Pine in Nevada City.
Through a professional women’s networking group, The Place’s co-owner Sabrina McConnell—her partner in life and business is Bryan Bundy—was hooked up with the hearty recipe and the burger now appears on the café’s menu.
“I joined the local BPW Chapter – the Business and Professional Women’s group- and one of the ladies, Sandra Rockman, said ‘I used to work for Sandy Janicot and I can ask her, if you are open to taking on her veggie burger. And I said sure; we are always open to learning and we definitely want to become an integrated part of the community so we thought this would be a good opportunity to do that.”
Former Tofanelli’s owner Janicot and McConnell were connected through Rockman and decided to move forward with the plan to incorporate the veggie burger into The Place On South Pine’s menu.
Adopting the recipe meant McConnell and Bundy would have to add some ingredients to their shopping list, but for the most part, they were prepared, and they are not shy about sharing their food knowledge with the community.
“There’s a couple things like sesame seeds, and soybeans,” Bundy said. “A couple things we had to add to the list of things we get but by and large we had a lot of it. I don’t think any of our recipes are top secret. We had a lady call the other day about our pancakes and so I walked her through what we do. For us, it’s like our food is stuff you can make at your house, but you don’t. Like with Eggs Benedict, you’re not going to make a hollandaise sauce. But you can.”
“The (veggie burger) recipe is mammoth because you are making it for a restaurant,” said Rockman of the renowned veggie burgers. “So nobody makes it at home unless you cut it down to a quarter or an eighth because you’ve got pounds and pounds of nuts and seeds and stuff. We don’t hardly ever get it because it’s such a huge recipe.”
“What we did is we made veggie burgers and at Tofanelli’s we had this big ice trough in front of us where all the food was packed into,” Janicot explained. “And we packed them into what we called sour cream containers. It would go onto the ice there, and from there onto the grill. And we would pack them in as soon as they were finished in the mixer and then we used an ice cream scoop to make the patty.”
“It’s a several-day process because you have to soak the beans,” said Rockman. “And you have to wait until they’re soaked. I was just talking to one of us who used to work there and she said, I just made like a quarter of the recipe and then I had a couple and I froze the rest.”
Janicot recalled: “I know the soybeans were the main thing, and soybeans weren’t being used a lot so that was the main thing. I started adding other good things like the seeds and egg that would bind it together. For years and years, the buns were made by Hans’ Bakery.”
On Thursday afternoon, Janicot, Rockman, and longtime Tofanellli’s waitress Diana Fitzpatrick met up at The Place On South Pine to try the veggie burger in its new home.
“It’s delicious,” Janicot said after her first few bites. “It is how I remember it. I don’t eat them in other places normally. And normally they are not on the menu.”
Janicot would know. Not only the inventor of the recipe, she led Tofanelli’s in its early years to become a destination for those wanting quality food with healthy options. As owner, she wore many hats but spent a lot of time in the kitchen, never to find herself waiting tables. From 1975 to 2001, Tofanelli’s was her home away from home before selling.
“We made the recipe,” Janicot said. “I cooked a lot in the beginning and then as time went on we got bigger and bigger and then I had more work to do on the backside. I never was a waitress. I only hired great waitresses; I was good at that.
“(The Veggie burger) was very, very popular. The way it came is because I had a friend, her name was Edy Sitzer, and she was a vegetarian and she encouraged me to expand with vegetarian food. So Edy Sitzer was an inspiration. She’s the one who really motivated me to start investigating that.”
Fitzpatrick can attest to the veggie burger’s popularity, having served many in her years at Tofanelli’s.
“I kind of feel like Sandy was ahead of her time as far as offering vegetarian food,” Fitzpatrick said. “This woman has an incredible vision and she just made it amazing.”
Janicot seemed delighted to revisit her old friend, a recipe that helped her business thrive.
“This is the perfect place. I am so happy it is coming here.”
The Place On South Pine is at 110 South Pine Street in Nevada City. For additional information please visit www.theplaceonsouthpine.com or call 530-265-0260.