‘A community effort here’

People warm up to an open fire placed in a ring out front of the Holbrooke Hotel during a previous Cornish Christmas celebration in downtown Grass Valley. Tonight, organizers are expecting a large turnout for the final Cornish Christmas of 2022.

Photo: Elias Funez File Photo

A fifth and final Cornish Christmas of the 2022 holiday shopping season is upon us tonight, and with just two more days until Christmas and with many folks home for the holiday, organizers are anticipating packed streets and a busy night on the Mill Street Mall.

“Even though it’s close to Christmas, the merchants wanted it,” Downtown Grass Valley Association’s membership coordinator, Mary Ann Boyer said of the event. “This is one of the busiest days of the shopping season. Typically we only have four, but the way the calendar fell this year, the fifth is sort of a bonus.”

Attendance at this year’s Cornish Christmas events have been sizable, according to organizers, with holiday revelers coming out even on cold and rainy evenings.

“Two nights ago, it was a little rainy but it didn’t dampen too much of the attendance,” Boyer said.

The gathered crowd cheers and takes photos after the Christmas tree is illuminated in downtown Grass Valley during the first Cornish Christmas of the season earlier this month.

Photo: Elias Funez

Those looking to avoid the hassle of trying to find parking in Grass Valley’s downtown, may want to head directly to the Beam Easy Living Center lot, as Boyer advises many have been doing, then walking downtown from there.

“The first night when you could barely walk the streets, people found a place to park,” Boyer said. “Unfortunately we don’t have a shuttle, people have been coming from the Beam [Easy Living Center] parking lot.”

Downtown area churches, such as Grass Valley United Methodist Church, have also agreed to allow people to park in their lots, according to Boyer, and those parking on the streets and in surrounding neighborhoods are asked to do so “diligently”.

Aside from the many craft and food vendors, plenty of unique entertainment is on tap for the final Cornish Christmas.

The Cornish Carol Choir takes to the steps of The Union’s historic downtown Grass Valley location. The choir will be on hand for two half hour performances this evening at the same location.

Photo: Elias Funez

– The Cornish Christmas Choir will perform two half hour sets from the steps of the old Union building.

– CHP draft horses will be in front of the Holbrooke Hotel.

– Santa with his sleigh and elves will be on hand for photos inside 145 Mill Street.

– Mrs. Claus will be roaming the streets with her own candy supply to give out.

– Chestnut roasting will be available at different locations.

– The walking Christmas tree and her toy solider will also be roaming the event.

– Half hour performances highlighting local Cornish history are scheduled for 7 p.m and 8 p.m. on the stage at the corner of Mill and Main Street. Performances include fire and dancing.

– Pianist Azurite will be playing in front of Crystal Gem between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

– Old Soles are scheduled to perform from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. near Mill and Main.

Additional musical entertainment from Sierra Jazz Ensemble and a group of Bear River High School students are slated to make performances as well, among others.

“It is definitely a community effort here,” Boyer said.

Cornish Christmas runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. tonight at the intersection of Mill and Main Streets in downtown Grass Valley.

Festive decorations await visitors to downtown Grass Valley for the holiday season. Downtowon Grass Valley is expected to be busy during tonight’s final Cornish Christmas of 2022.

Photo: Elias Funez

To contact Managing Editor Elias Funez email efunez@theunion.com or call, 530-477-4230.