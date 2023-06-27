Through July 7, Nevada County’s Community Development Agency is inviting both residents and visitors alike to participate in its Recreation Survey in an attempt to improve and enhance local recreation facilities and programs.
The county is asking for survey participants to provide thoughts on any project ideas they feel might enhance the recreational components that make Nevada City so unique to lovers of the outdoors.
This marks the second survey opportunity offered to the public to take part in the development of the Nevada County Recreation and Resiliency Master Plan, a project set forth by the Nevada County Community Development Agency and its consultants, Design Workshop.
Once the Master Plan has been completed, it will identify recreational needs in the community and organize the long-term groundwork for managing open spaces and those intended for recreational use. Resources will run the gamut, including local parks, waterways, fields, and trails, among others.
The Master Plan will also address environmental and human-related impacts including but not limited to wildfire, natural disasters, changing climate, and an influx in local population.
This is the second in a string of surveys on the matter, the first which concluded in April 2023.
“The idea (for the surveys) originated from many years of the county working with community partners to assess recreational challenges and opportunities, specifically throughout COVID, and the increase and impacts to our outdoor recreational areas,” said Erika Seward, Senior Administrative Analyst with the county’s Community Development Agency in late March. “Most impacted were the river, our trails—some of the more treasured assets.”
Seward added: ““Recreation is foundational to our community,” Seward said, “and thinking about all the ways folks can participate and the benefit it provides for a rural community like Nevada County. Recreation crosses many different interest groups; diverse groups are integral to shaping a community vision. It’s a way for everyone to stay connected, and how people move through a community and also how we access the outdoors. And just health and wellness and what that means in terms of ways for people to connect, building community and resilience as well as reducing isolation like we’ve seen through COVID.”
Additionally, all Nevada County Library branches will offer a kiosk where ideas can be submitted, in addition to various community spaces. For details visit www.NevadaCountyCA.gov/Recreation.