Those in the county—be they residents or not—are invited to participate in an ongoing survey being conducted by Nevada County on new ideas for what could enhance local recreation experiences. Anyone with an original idea for what the county's Community Development Agency could do improve or excite relations are encouraged to reach out. 

 Photo by Jennifer Nobles | jnobles@theunion.com

Through July 7, Nevada County’s Community Development Agency is inviting both residents and visitors alike to participate in its Recreation Survey in an attempt to improve and enhance local recreation facilities and programs.

The county is asking for survey participants to provide thoughts on any project ideas they feel might enhance the recreational components that make Nevada City so unique to lovers of the outdoors.