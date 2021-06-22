 A chain of flowers | TheUnion.com
A chain of flowers

By John Hart | Special to The Union
Kimberly Ewing takes in the aromas at the Buena Vista Flower Garden, 14013 Meadow View Drive. LeRoy and Sally Hall are welcoming visitors to their garden from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays through June 30. There's no fee to visit.
John Hart
The one-acre garden include flowers, colorful shrubs and trees.
John Hart
A visitor wanders through the garden.
John Hart
The landscaped Buena Vista Flower Garden is off Highway 174.
John Hart
Sally and LeRoy Hall own the Buena Vista Flower Garden.
John Hart
The Buena Vista Flower Garden, 14013 Meadow View Drive, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays through June 30. There's no fee to visit.
John Hart

