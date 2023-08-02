The Little Town of Washington is coming alive this Saturday as Washington Fire & Rescue throws its annual Chicken BBQ Fundraiser.
June Atkinson is a sixth generation Washingtonian and has followed in the footsteps of those before her to help preserve the small (or little) town feel of the region.
“My grandmother passed away but Washington was really important for her,” Atkinson said. “So when the Chicken BBQ came up I thought, I have to be on the board. I am on the board for the fire department and this is our annual fundraising event, one a year. I think it has been going on for 25-30 years. It has changed a lot but the mission is to raise money for the fire department.”
Funds raised will go toward efforts in fire fighting, water rescue, and other needed items for the community to thrive and remain safe.
“We are all working hard to create a safer space in Washington,” said Atkinson.
Saturday’s barbecue will kick off at 12:00 p.m. and will feature a litany of activities and events for the whole family. Live music is on the docket, along with both silent and live auctions.
“A lot of locals rounded up auction prizes. We are doing a silent auction; we have a handmade throw that one of the ladies in town made, and another longtime resident who was one of the town’s jewelers is donating a beautiful locket filled with gold pieces. A lot of things from local businesses, like gift cards and baskets.”
Atkinson emphasized that the Chicken BBQ is locally driven, with nearly everyone in town playing a part. On Friday, she said, kids and adults alike will get together to shuck corn. The event expects to serve 400 to 500 people.
“Everything we have is donated,” said Atkinson. “SPD donated the chicken, salad, local residents donate the corn. It’s all been by donation. And we are working on our nonprofit status as well so we should have that set up by end of September.”
The menu will include chicken, corn, baked beans, potato salad, and bread. A family-friendly event, alcohol will not be served on the streets but anyone with a thirst for a cold one is welcome to step into the bar at the Washington Hotel.
“Last year they raised $14,000 so this year our goal is $30,000. It’s important to me—Washington is important to me, and the people who live there. It’s important to give back.”
Atkinson added that people have been “coming out of the woodworks” to volunteer for the festivities.
“The river will be wonder to swim in,” Atkinson said. “It really is a community event.”
Washington Fire & Rescue’s Chicken BBQ fundraiser will take place this Saturday, August 5, in the little town of Washington from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. For more information please call 530-265-4720.
Staff Writer Jennifer Nobles can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com.