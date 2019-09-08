9/11 ceremony in Grass Valley to honor the fallen

They’ll gather at 10 a.m. Wednesday to honor and remember those lost on Sept. 11, 2001.

People who want to join in that remembrance are welcome at the Grass Valley Memorial Veterans Building, 255 S. Auburn St.

“No one can forget this,” said Hank Weston, a former member of the Nevada County Board of Supervisors, a former firefighter and a veteran.

Weston will speak at Wednesday’s ceremony. A three-volley salute will occur and “Taps” will be performed, said Pete Vasilakos, second vice commander of the American Legion Post 130 of Grass Valley.

The local American Legion post is hosting the event.

Weston, asked to speak at the ceremony, said he’ll talk about the outpouring of support from Grass Valley that came after 9/11. Locals raised thousands of dollars for New York City firefighters, and a local delegation delivered the donation.

“It’s not only firefighters,” Weston said of those being honored. “It’s first-responders.”

Weston himself visited Ground Zero in 2006.

“We just need to keep it in our minds all the time,” he said.

