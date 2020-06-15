8 minutes, 43 seconds of silence in Nevada City to honor black Americans killed by police

They were silent for eight minutes and 43 seconds.

At 1:15 p.m. on Sunday a group of interfaith leaders — including Quakers, Unitarian Universalists, Methodists, Baha’i members, Sufis, Lutherans and other spiritualists— gathered to honor George Floyd by kneeling and remaining silent for almost nine minutes in Nevada City’s Robinson Plaza. The time was significant — a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on Floyd’s neck for eight minutes and 43 seconds despite Floyd crying out in pain and fearing for his life before he was killed.

In Nevada City, about 20 individuals kneeled in complete silence except for the hums cars passing by. A few bystanders nearby joined the group to kneel in solidarity with Floyd once they understood what faith leaders were doing.

Rev. Jerry Farrell, the lead minister at Unity in the Gold Country Spiritual Center in Grass Valley, was present at the silent protest and said that, in a predominately white county, it’s important for all people — but particularly spiritual and religious leaders — to stand up for injustice against those who are ill-treated in society.

“The teachings of Jesus… have always been a message about the downtrodden,” he said.

If people are silent, he said, then local residents will believe that racial injustice in Minnesota or Atlanta — or any state — is to be condoned.

Elizabeth Fries, a member of a Unitarian Universalist church in town, agreed.

“It’s important to honor (Floyd) through the practice of kneeling,” she said.

Fries said she didn’t want her silence to be taken for compliance in racial injustice, which spurred her to kneel in solidarity with other faith leaders and spiritual practitioners on Sunday.

Although no signs were held during the silent vigil, pictures of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Rayshard Brooks — a black man shot and killed by an Atlanta police officer on Saturday night — were held by some protestors.

Later Sunday, protestors had planned another silent vigil in Nevada City in honor of George Floyd and other unarmed black Americans killed by police officers.

