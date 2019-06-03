75th anniversary of D-Day observed Thursday in Grass Valley

The American Legion Frank Gallino Post 130, along with fellow armed services and veterans affiliated organizations, will commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day at noon Thursday at the Veterans Memorial Building in Grass Valley.

“Almost 500,000 troops on both sides suffered casualties that day,” the American Legion states in a news release. “The Allies suffered some 209,000 wounded and killed. We Americans lost almost 2,500 soldiers.

“Join the American Legion and other veterans groups this Thursday in observation of that historic day.”

Among the events at the ceremony will be a 21-gun rifle salute to honor those who served at the main entrance of the Veterans Memorial Building, located at 255 S. Auburn St., Grass Valley.

