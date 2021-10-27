72nd Warren Miller film to debut this fall: Tour comes to Tahoe in November

Warren Miller Entertainment is coming to northern California next month with its 72nd feature film, “Winter Starts Now.”

“Winter Starts Now” is a love letter to the winter season. It’s a call to action for all viewers to get stoked, and be prepared, because the season so many live for is here.

The 72nd annual ski and snowboard film from Warren Miller Entertainment chases winter from coast to coast. From Alaska’s Prince William Sound, where the only fresh tracks encountered belong to bears, to Maine’s community of craftsmen and women devoted to sliding on snow. From kids with huge Olympic dreams to adaptive shredders who leave even the most able athletes in the dust. Viewers will road trip with big mountain skiers Marcus Caston and Connery Lundin as they chase winter all the way to Alaska, before catching up with speed riding legend JT Holmes, and meet new friends like Madison Rose and Vasu Sojitra.

“Winter Starts Now” takes viewers on a journey to the highest peak in America, to the best groomed trails at beloved resorts, and to the mom and pops that have stood their ground throughout the ever changing ski world. The film is an homage to every skier who lives for the thrill and finds solace on the chairlift.

“If we learned anything from last year’s most unusual winter, it’s that skiing and snowboarding and life in the mountains provide a release and a reprieve and a reminder of what matters most,” said Micah Abrams, vice president of content for Warren Miller Entertainment. “Every year, we celebrate that moment when you can see your breath and realize that you’re only a few weeks away from your first run of the year. For the 72nd year in a row, we’re pleased to announce, Winter Starts Now. Whether you join us at your local theater or virtually through Outside TV, we look forward to celebrating with you.”

Winter Starts Now showtimes Warren Miller Entertainment’s film “Winter Starts Now” will play in Northern California November. Tickets are available at warrenmiller.com/events/ca . Dates and showtimes include: San Francisco – Palace of Fine Arts – Nov. 3-4 at 7:30 p.m. Walnut Creek – Lesher Center for the Arts – Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m. Campbell – Heritage Theatre – Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m. Sacramento – The Crest Theatre – Nov. 12 at 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. San Rafael – Marin Center – Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m. Redwood City – Fox Theatre – Nov. 17 at 7:30 p.m. Santa Cruz – Rio Theatre – Nov.18 at 7:30 p.m. San Francisco – Castro Theatre – Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m. Olympic Valley – Olympic Village Lodge – Nov. 20 at 4 and 7 p.m.

“Winter Starts Now” is a love letter to the winter season.

Photo courtesy of Warren Miller Entertainment