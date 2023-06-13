The 60/40 Community Networking Project dedicates itself to supporting local business and in that spirit are hosting an Ice Cream Social Wednesday, June 14, at Lazy Dog Chocolateria to gather local business owners.

“We are just trying to get more like-minded businesses who want to grow their business and become part of a group that likes to give more than they receive,” said Haven Caravelli, Grass Valley City Councilwoman, co-owner of MEC Roofing and El Barrio Mexican Market, and founding member of 60/40. “We are a networking group who want to refer to each other and give back to the community.”