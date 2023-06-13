The 60/40 Community Networking Project dedicates itself to supporting local business and in that spirit are hosting an Ice Cream Social Wednesday, June 14, at Lazy Dog Chocolateria to gather local business owners.
“We are just trying to get more like-minded businesses who want to grow their business and become part of a group that likes to give more than they receive,” said Haven Caravelli, Grass Valley City Councilwoman, co-owner of MEC Roofing and El Barrio Mexican Market, and founding member of 60/40. “We are a networking group who want to refer to each other and give back to the community.”
The 60/40 project began in March 2021 and meet weekly to support, encourage, brainstorm, and create community with one another. The Ice Cream Social is a way for them to reach out to other folks who might share their same beliefs in creating a close-knit community.
Caravelli said everyone is invited, and as the name of the event implies, there will be ice cream involved. The first 100 treats will be courtesy of 60/40.
According to 60/40 co-founder Joy Porter, each attendee will register and provide a business card in order to obtain their ice cream and then socialize with others.
“We’re always looking for a way to serve our (community) and that is one of the core values in our group,” said Porter. “When you do that you’re naturally going to build your own business. We’re looking to grow our networking group.”
In an August 2022 interview with The Union, Porter explained: ““Our core mantra is, how do we out-serve one another in the community? And that’s the 60 part; the 60% is we’re always on the forefront of giving more than we receive. And when you do that, you’re going to grow your business naturally. So we serve collectively in the community.”
The 60/40 Ice Cream Social will take place Wednesday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Lazy Dog Chocolateria, 111 Mill Street in Grass Valley.