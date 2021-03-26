550 Nevada County residents vaccinated at Grass Valley clinic Saturday

On Saturday, March 20, the Nevada County Public Health Department hosted a large COVID-19 vaccination event at the Whispering Pines clinic in Grass Valley. With 550 individuals vaccinated, this was Public Health’s largest clinic to date.

Open to anyone eligible in Phase 1A and 1B of the state’s vaccine schedule, the clinic served health care workers, individuals aged 65 and over, individuals with underlying health conditions, and those who work in education and childcare, emergency services, and food and agriculture.

The Public Health department partnered with Connecting Point and FREED to reach individuals with underlying health conditions and their caregivers and worked with Nevada County’s Agricultural Commissioner and Environmental Health department to spread the word to employees in the food and agriculture sector.

“We’re so grateful to our partners for helping us reach out to those who are at higher risk for COVID-19 exposure and serious illness,” said Nevada County Public Health Director Jill Blake. “Vaccinating those who work in home care, grocery stores, restaurants, and agriculture is key to protecting the community as a whole.”

The clinic was staffed by 50 individuals, including Public Health Officer Dr. Scott Kellermann, Deputy Public Health Officer Dr. Glennah Trochet, and additional doctors, nurses, and health care providers. Nevada County facilities staff, disaster health care volunteers, and Alliance Security assisted with setup, registration, and safety. Grass Valley Fire and Consolidated Fire Department provided medical response support. Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital donated space for the clinic.

“Providing vaccinations on this scale takes a lot of planning, coordination, and person power,” Blake said. “Thank you to community members for filling these appointments and showing up for their vaccines. The clinic was a great success.”

The Public Health Department continues to ramp up COVID-19 vaccinations. As of this week, the department is providing over 1,500 vaccines per week at the Whispering Pines clinic alone. Appointments for the clinic are released on MyTurn.ca.gov every Friday at noon for the following week.

“It was wonderful to see so many happy faces on Saturday. People are beginning to get their lives back thanks to these vaccines,” said Public Health Officer Dr. Scott Kellermann. “The vaccines are safe and highly effective in preventing infection and serious illness from COVID-19. This is one of the best tools we have to fight the virus.” Kellermann urged residents to sign up for whichever vaccine is available to them. “All three work very well,” he said. “The best vaccine is the one you’re offered.”

To find out when it’s your turn to be vaccinated, go to MyTurn.ca.gov or call 1-833-422-4255. To learn more about vaccinations in Nevada County, go to http://www.MyNevadaCounty.com/Coronavirus/Vaccine or call 211 Connecting Point at 1-833-DIAL211.

Over 800 first-dose vaccination appointments for next week will be released today, Friday, at noon. Go to MyTurn.ca.gov to check your eligibility and make your appointment. Vaccinations are free for all, but if you are insured, have your policy information ready when you sign up.

Source: Nevada County