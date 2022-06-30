527 Nevada County homeless people counted in most recent point-in-time count

The annual point-in-time count result for the number of people experiencing homelessness in Nevada County has been released by the Homeless Resource Council of the Sierras (HRCS).

As the lead organization in the region’s Continuum of Care for homelessness, HRCS is a nonprofit collaborative comprised of members representing nonprofit and government agencies serving the community’s needs around homelessness.

A Point in Time Count (PIT) is a one-night estimate of both sheltered and unsheltered homeless populations. The PIT count provides the number and demographic characteristics of persons who are homeless on the night of the count, both sheltered in emergency shelter or transitional housing; or unsheltered, on the street or in some other place unfit for human habitation, on the night of the count.

The count’s survey of both unsheltered and sheltered individuals was conducted February 24, 2022 by volunteers, nonprofit, and county staff, asking people where they stayed on the night of February 23. A total of 527 homeless individuals were counted in Nevada County. Due to the COVID pandemic, PIT counts in 2021 were canceled nationally, making this the first full sheltered and unsheltered count in the county since 2019.

The 2022 PIT count identified 442 adults over the age of 24; 25 youth age 18 to 24; and 60 children under the age of 18 who were homeless. Of the total of 527 people counted, 54% (284) said they were sheltered, and 46% (243) were unsheltered on the night of February 23.

“We are working to increase emergency and permanent housing in the region and our efforts to access and leverage state funding are making a difference in Nevada County housing resources,” said Jason Winters, president of the Homeless Resource Council of the Sierras.

New this year was an additional effort to count children and young adults as part of a youth point in time count. The Youth Action Board of Nevada County Regional Continuum of Care, which includes Bright Futures for Youth’s SAFE program, Nevada County Superintendent of Schools, United Way of Nevada County and other organizations, held six events in the community to connect with youth to determine where they slept on the night of the February 23rd. Youth were contacted and completed surveys from February 24 – March 3 at these six locations around the county.

Of adults who responded to detailed survey questions in the 2022 point-in-time count, 34% were chronically homeless. Just over half of the respondents (56%), have lived in Nevada County for at least a year prior to becoming homeless, and of those people, 39% have lived in Nevada County for more than five years. Half of the people surveyed said they stay in the county to be close to family or are originally from Nevada County.

Homeless individuals wishing to access basic shelter and housing services should call 211; operators take calls 24/7.

The Continuum of Care for Nevada County (CA-531) is a standing advisory committee to the Homeless Resource Council of the Sierras (HRCS) and brings people together in collaboration to develop, coordinate and support projects, services and resources that will enhance our partners’ ability to prevent and end homelessness in Nevada County. HRCS is the “collaborative applicant” and administrative entity for the Placer and Nevada counties’ continuums of care.

Source: Continuum of Care