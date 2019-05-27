50 years later: One veteran recounts his time in Vietnam after five decades (VIDEO/PHOTO GALLERY)

You could probably never tell just by looking at him.

He is thin and has small, round glasses. A white beard hides scars that run along his jaw.

But it’s not only Bill Larsen’s physical wounds that are hidden. Even the trauma, running much deeper than the scars on his surface, is difficult to interpret.

The Vietnam veteran is sitting in his home, an intimate, even cozy sanctuary off North Bloomfield Road. The walls feel close, and he leans forward with intent eyes to discuss his past with the persistence and earnestness of someone who has worked, and is still working, through it.

“It’s a common theme for medics. No matter how hard we tried, we couldn’t save them all.”—Bill LarsenVietnam War veteran

Pain is what the Vietnam veteran has managed since leaving the battlefield five decades ago. Larsen never forgot the war, knowing it as something that changed his life forever and for always.

TWO PATHS

Growing up Catholic in the Midwest, Larsen said he was struck by the era, and the young, charismatic president guiding it. Taken by Camelot mythology, an important question was posed:

What can I do for my country?

“What I wanted to do was participate in this big thing that was happening – the ’60s, the liberation movement, the civil rights movement,” he said. There were two paths.

“One was peace and justice and one was Vietnam and war,” he said. “And I believed the lies they told me. I believed the lies.”

Upon enlisting and graduating from officer training with the Marine Corps, Larsen became jaded after witnessing a sergeant do “sadistic” things to animals. So he switched gears.

Larsen decided to join an organization similar to the Vista Volunteers, or domestic peace corps, teaching high school and assisting a parish in Kentucky. He never made it there.

Three weeks into training, he was drafted.

Eight months later, he was in Vietnam.

COMBAT

Larsen was the only medic in his military unit. It was his responsibility to take care of the wounded and dying. At first, he said, he was gentle with the injured. But as time passed and battles in the jungle grew longer and the dead count climbed, he grew more gruff and disengaged.

“Within those 10 weeks we lost 40% of our people,” said Larsen, clarifying that not all of those men died, but all were severely injured. “It was just a bloodbath.”

Through time’s passing, however, there was one soldier who gave Larsen perspective. He became close with Michael MacParlane. The two college graduates quickly developed a relationship, engaging in theological and philosophical conversations. Larsen described his friend as an “intellectual rebel.”

“We just got to be really close friends. In that kind of experience, it doesn’t take long,” said Larsen.

During a battle 50 years ago next Sunday, Larsen took a bullet to the face, his jaw broken, essentially hanging from its hinges.

It was at that point when MacParlane, in an effort to aid his friend, was shot in the head, his blood splattering Larsen. MacParlane did not instantly die, instead vomiting and gurgling for a few minutes before an infantryman dragged him away.

LITTLE SAVIORS

For months, Larsen was confined to a hospital bed in Vietnam. While grieving the loss of his friend and witnessing the continued loss of life, he no longer wished to live. But after seeing what he deemed racist and sexist actions from some of the medical staff toward injured Vietnamese, Larsen intervened, preventing it from continuing.

That is when, he said, things changed.

In return for his kindness, those women and children spent time with Larsen.

“They made me get up,” he said. “They put my robe on me and walked me — I get tears right now thinking about it.”

He offered the children candy (previously off limits to them) and spent time acknowledging and non-verbally communicating with the adults. It was the first time he conversed with someone from Vietnam.

By paying attention to him and lightly teasing him, the kids brought him out of his head and into the wider world, said Larsen.

“They really bonded with me because I bonded with them, and I can’t tell you how much that cut through.”

A NEW BATTLEFIELD

Coming home, Larsen was out of sorts. He got into some trouble, and hitchhiked across the country from California to Nebraska, and back again.

In 1970, he started teaching freshmen religion at a Vallejo Catholic school, which he considered fascist.

“I was in constant uproar, fighting with administration all the time,” he said.

Outside the school, things weren’t much easier. He read things in the newspaper criticizing soldiers, recalling one writer deeming Vietnam veterans “cry babies” and other demeaning things.

Meanwhile, Larsen was still haunted by his dead friend, MacParlane. He continued dreaming of the eye that became dislodged from Michael’s skull when he was shot. In the dream, the eye turned into a mouth.

It was urging Larsen to speak.

A self-described awakening occurred, where Larsen began reading up on the war, uncovering injustices. After receiving a Bronze Star, he later declined to attend a ceremony honoring him with a Silver Star, instead requesting it be sent to his parents.

“Refusing to attend the award ceremony,” he said, “was my first action in speaking out against the war.”

He joined the Vietnam Veterans Against the War and marched through the streets of San Jose and San Francisco, speaking on behalf of dead soldiers, like MacParlane.

Decades later, when the Bush Administration prepared to invade Iraq, Larsen wrote “The Michael MacParlane Taste Test” to draw out the brutality of war, and ensure that no young men entered combat without understanding its meaning.

“If you’re not willing to take this test, you are not ready to send your kid to war,” he said.

In 1972, Larsen started a University of Santa Clara masters program in psychology, leading him down a road of psychotherapy, where he hoped to find the answers to help others, and resolve his own trauma.

After working with traumatized children, Larsen was awarded a Veterans Affairs contract to treat soldiers — most of them having fought in Vietnam.

Much of the work he was doing brought his past directly into the present. Not only was he managing his ghosts, Larsen began adopting those of his clients’ too, having their nightmares.

“I was in combat and I was the only hope for getting them out.”

He described being unable to extricate himself from the work, analogizing the feeling to being a medic back on the battlefield, the main person responsible for saving lives.

Larsen said he developed blindness in his left eye, mostly from the stress of the work.

“It’s a common theme for medics,” he said. “No matter how hard we tried, we couldn’t save them all. But that didn’t stop the cries from coming back later at night.”

Survivor’s guilt was haunting him.

This turned into a Catch-22 for Larsen: he wanted to heal the wounds of others, but in so doing he personally absorbed them.

HEALING

The veteran doggedly continued his work investigating trauma, its causes, manifestations and the tactics for alleviation.

He began learning eye movement desensitization and reprocessing therapy, which helps ameliorate a brain engaged in fear and its subsequent fight or flight response.

“(The nervous system) is like a train track but the train gets derailed, (and) the motor is going full blast,” he said.

The antidote, he said, is to negotiate past trauma, sit with it and include new associations without reengaging past fear-inducing episodes.

In addition to psychological therapies, Larsen began studying Buddhism and meditation techniques to resolve the pain.

“What’s helped me as much as therapy is Buddhism over the last 20 years,” he said.

For one week Larsen studied in Santa Barbara under Thich Nhat Han, a famous Vietnamese Buddhist monk and peace activist.

Larsen recalled other Vietnam veterans at the workshop, many prepared to share their most harrowing war stories. The Buddhist monk said the veterans would have time for that, but first, it was important to focus on the piece of fruit before them.

“If you can’t be with the mango, you really can’t be with yourself because you’ll be too far ahead of it,” Nhat Han said to them.

The monk had veterans feel the mango, touch it, smell it and take a small bite, said Larsen. The idea was to have them sit presently with easy things before negotiating more difficult stuff.

Larsen later replicated the process in his practice.

“I did that with dozens and dozens of veterans — teach basic meditation, work with sitting and looking at the body and what happens when tension comes up,” he said.

In 1978, Larsen and his wife, Barbara, attended a meditation retreat at Ananda Village for two months. The couple didn’t care much for the village, but they liked the area, and decided to stay in Nevada County where Larsen deepened his meditation practice.

Through this consistent work and especially his wife’s patience and “constancy of love,” Larsen said he was able to more freely interact with the world.

“The wives of combat veterans are really unsung heroes,” he said. “I worked in therapy with probably 150 veterans. The people who had someone like Barbara or a committed spouse did much better.”

Today, Larsen has a greater appreciation for what he went through, honoring it as a part of his growth.

“We might not be able to change the world, but we can make sacred contact in whatever situation we find ourselves,” he said. “Oddly, trauma presents a heightened opportunity for that contact (with self and others) to happen.”

THE BEGINNING IS IN THE END

In 1997, Larsen returned to Vietnam. Feeling uncomfortable by the massive crowds of Ho Chi Minh City, he traveled north to Da Nang, Hoi An and Hue. There, he met Vietnamese people who taught him some of the language, and took him to the country’s more interesting Buddhist temples.

“I just loved it, I had a great time,” he said.

Today, at 73 years old, Larsen is moving from his secluded sanctuary to live in a co-housing unit with his wife in Nevada City. In this space, he hopes to become more social again, interacting with others comfortably as he did during childhood.

“This is me coming full circle,” he said. “(I’ll be) coming into more contact with the community.”

While Larsen learned much about his life and the political arena over five decades, reflecting on his past, he has been able to resolve one question with certainty: why did he go to war in the first place?

“Basically the only reason we, the individual soldiers, were there — we weren’t there because we hated the enemy, we weren’t there because we were afraid of the enemy, we weren’t there because we wanted to wreak vengeance — we were there for only one reason: because we were told to be.”

