50 vehicles egged in Grass Valley neighborhood

Around 50 cars were egged Monday night on nine different streets in a Grass Valley neighborhood, authorities say.

Police officers discovered the egged vehicles around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday while responding to an unrelated call for service in the area of Morgan Ranch and Cypress Hill, according to Grass Valley Police Sgt. Clint Bates.

Officers in the area had received a call regarding a suspicious vehicle in the neighborhood, but when they arrived observed a slew of vehicles on the street had been egged, Bates said. While searching for possible suspects, police discovered that cars on other streets had been egged as well, with nine different streets in the surrounding neighborhood getting hit.

While it’s not uncommon for cars to get egged, usually as a part of some sort of prank or petty act of aggression, the amount of cars targeted in this particular egging spree is unprecedented, Bates said.

“Fifty vehicles is definitely a lot more than normal — in fact, it’s pretty unheard of,” the sergeant added.





The case remains under investigation.

Police issued a statement on Facebook about the incident, and asked for anyone with information about the suspects to come forward.

“If anyone has any information/video regarding possible suspect identification please contact the department immediately,” the post states. “We would love to say hello to whomever is responsible.”

Stephen Wyer is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at swyer@theunion.com