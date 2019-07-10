5 candidates vie for state Assembly District 1 seat

One Democrat and four Republicans seek to take the state Assembly District 1 seat previously held by Brian Dahle.

Democrat Elizabeth Betancourt, farmer/watershed scientist, of Shasta County; along with Republicans Megan Dahle, farmer/businesswoman/mother, of Lassen County; Patrick Henry Jones, small business owner, of Shasta County; Lane Rickard, business owner/consultant, of Shasta County; and Joe Turner, retired soldier, of Lassen County, have declared for the seat left vacant when Brian Dahle — husband to Megan Dahle — won the state Senate District 1 spot.

The state Secretary of State’s Office on Wednesday released its certified list of candidates for the special Aug. 27 election. The deadline to declare for the seat was July 3.

If no one candidate earns 50% plus one vote on Aug. 27, the top two vote-getters will advance to a Nov. 5 runoff, regardless of political party.

The state Assembly district includes portions of nine counties, including Nevada County.

How to vote

Nevada County is completely vote by mail.

The county elections office will begin mailing ballots on July 29. Every registered county voter should receive a ballot in the mail. They can fill them out and mail them back, deliver them to one of several designated drop-off spots or bring them to a vote center.

The elections office — at the Eric Rood Administrative Center, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City — opens as a vote center on July 29. It will open Monday through Friday until Aug. 17, when it will remain open every day until the Aug. 27 election.

Truckee Town Hall, 10183 Truckee Airport Road, also becomes a vote center on Aug. 17. It will remain open until election day.

The Gold Miners Inn, 121 Bank St., Grass Valley, will open as a vote center on election day only.

There are a handful of ballot drop-off spots, all of which open on July 29:

The parking lot of the Eric Rood Administrative Center, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City, open 24 hours daily.

The Gold Miners Inn, 121 Bank St., Grass Valley, open 24 hours daily.

SPD Market, 129 W. McKnight Way, Grass Valley, open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Save Mart, 12054 Nevada City Highway, open 6 a.m. to midnight daily.

Holiday Market, 11324 Pleasant Valley Road, Penn Valley, open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Holiday Market, 10952 Combie Road, No. 12, South County, open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Truckee Town Hall, 10183 Truckee Airport Road, open 24 hours daily.

Save Mart, 11399 Deerfield Drive, open 6 a.m. to midnight daily.

