49er Rotary celebrates 28th Annual Duck Race

Several thousand racing ducks splash into the rapids of Deer Creek on Sept. 15, as the 49er Breakfast Rotary Club of Nevada City presents its 28th Annual Gold Country Duck Race. The race culminates a big Nevada City weekend that includes Revolutionary War reenactments in Pioneer Park Saturday and Sunday and the 53rd Annual Nevada City Constitution Day Parade through the downtown historic district at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Rotarians and other community groups are now distributing Duck Race entry tickets. A $5 donation allows holders to compete for a $5,000 grand prize, $1,000 second prize and $500 third prize. Many other prizes also will be awarded.

The Duck Race is centered along Deer Creek at the foot of Broad Street. The Race Festival with food, drink, music and games opens at 1 p.m. in the Century 21 Cornerstone Realty parking lot, which offers a “bird’s eye” view of the racing ducks in the creek below. Admission is free. Entry tickets will be available at the event.

The toy duck competition begins at 2:30 p.m. The top 40 ducks in each of five preliminary races qualify for the 5:30 p.m. Grand Prize Finale.

2019 Ducktator (race director) Marsha Burch said proceeds from the race go directly to local and international Rotary projects, including the worldwide effort to eradicate polio.

“Matched with our club members’ hands-on efforts and personal donations, your funds help us make a real difference here and in the world,” she said.

The duck race is 49er Rotary’s largest annual fundraiser and benefits many youth and community groups. Over the years, 49er Rotary has raised more than $1 million to benefit local and international service projects. For details, see a 49er Rotarian or visit http://www.49erRotary.org.