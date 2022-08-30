44 acres; 1 structure burn in Still Fire
A Saturday afternoon vegetation fire in southern Nevada County was 85% contained as of Monday afternoon, according to Cal Fire.
Officials said 44 acres of vegetation — including downed logs, chip piles, as well as grass and brush — burned in the area south of Wolf Road at Duggans Road with the fire initially reported along Still Road at 11:45 a.m. on Saturday with a rapid to moderate rate of spread.
Additional air tankers from neighboring air attack bases were called in to help make retardant drops on the fire along with Grass Valley air tankers 88 and 89 as well as a pair of helitack helicopters.
Downed and arcing lines were noted in the area before PG&E was able to shut off power. Residents were evacuated along Still Road, Globe Lane, and portions of Wolf and Duggans Roads.
By 1:15 p.m. Saturday, the fire had grown to about 30 acres with air attack about ready to call the forward progress of the Still Fire stopped and began releasing resources. At 3:53 p.m., forward progress of the fire was officially stopped and evacuations were lifted.
One structure was confirmed destroyed and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The Still Fire brought the number of active incidents in the Nevada Yuba Placer Unit up to three including the Aug. 15 Oak Fire outside of Colfax at 95% contained, and the Aug. 20 Pleasant Fire outside of Nevada City at 90% contained.
“Still under patrol status,” Cal Fire Public Information Officer Mary Eldridge said of the incidents. “Firefighters are still finding smokes.”
“The Still, Oak, and Pleasant are still open and considered active,” Eldridge said.
Firefighters have noted issues with spot fires on each of these incidents.
“The last several fires we have definitely had issues with spots. It’s an ongoing thing with the dry conditions we are dealing with,” Eldridge said.
To contact Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez email efunez@theunion.com or call 530-477-4230.
