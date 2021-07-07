40-year-old man killed in solo vehicle wreck east of White Cloud Campground

A man was killed in a single-vehicle wreck off Highway 20 late Tuesday in Nevada City, authorities say.

The man was identified only as a 40 year old from Grass Valley, as authorities are in the process of notifying his family, the California Highway Patrol said.

The driver around 9:45 p.m. was traveling east on Highway 20 — just east of the White Cloud Campground, near Jefferson Creek — according to CHP Officer Tim Sheehan.

The man’s Dodge Ram 3500 pickup truck was apparently traveling at an unsafe speed for that section of the road, which is sharply curved, Sheehan said. CHP believe that the driver then lost control of the truck, traveled off the road’s edge, and struck several nearby trees.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of unspecified injuries, Sheehan said.





CHP and the Grass Valley Fire Department responded to the scene, and authorities closed Highway 20 for several hours as a result of the crash, the officer added.

There is no information as to whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash, and it is not known whether the driver was wearing a seat belt.

Stephen Wyer is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at swyer@theunion.com