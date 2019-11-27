4-H decorates Nevada City for Christmas

The Kentucky Flat 4-H Club is making and hanging the “Christmas Swags” to adorn Nevada City’s gaslight lampposts this year. In keeping with the Victorian theme, Nevada City uses natural greenery from their holiday decorations, just as was done during that era.

For the past 30 years, Rodger Rollings created the swags for the town. He collected pine branches, needles and cones and fashioned them into the decorations up and down Nevada City’s Broad Street. This year, Rollings finally retired from this tradition and has passed his knowledge to the Kentucky Flat 4-H Club. With over 20 club families working, they finished 90 swags in just under three hours. This community service project was also a fundraiser hosted by the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce, which sponsors this event annually.

The funds generated by creating and later hanging the swags will fund Kentucky Flat 4-H member project pins, awards and club activities.