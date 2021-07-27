4 dead in Truckee plane crash

Authorities say four people were killed in a Monday plane crash after a Bombardier Challenger jet on approach to Truckee Tahoe Airport went down in heavily treed terrain adjacent to the airport along Reynold Way.

The Federal Aviation Administration on Tuesday confirmed two of the deceased were passengers and the other two were members of the flight crew. There were no survivors.

No people on the ground were harmed. The crash caused a small wildfire about a half-mile down Reynold Way, which was quickly contained at a quarter-acre. The firefighters that extinguished the fire were returning to their respective stations after fighting the Tamarack fire.

The plane, a twin turbo Bombardier, had been approaching Runway 11 around 1:20 p.m. when it crashed, according to authorities. Flight tracking information from flightaware.com shows the plane, which is registered to Tarco Aircraft Funding, LLC, departed from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Authorities said the plane communicated with the control tower, but it is unknown at this time what was said.

Residences on Reynold Way and Stewart Court were evacuated while the firefighters, law enforcement, and utility personnel worked the scene. The plane knocked out power lines, making the area unsafe.





Local authorities say they’re investigating, along with the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration.

