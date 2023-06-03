This years 3rd Annual Truckee Reggae Fest is locked and loaded and the line-up has been announced! You will not be disappointed as we stay “True to the Roots” of Jamaican Reggae Music with Julian Marley & the Uprising, Mykal Rose (from Black Uhuru), Mighty Mystic, Lizano, El Dub as well as DJ’s, Vending Village, Live Local Art and lots of Food and Drink for the entire family! You can get your now online at Ticketweb.com or in person with no fee’s at New Moon Natural Foods (Truckee & Tahoe City) Higher Elevation (Incline Village) Recycled Records (Reno) The Buttermuffin (South Lake Tahoe). We look forward to seeing you beautiful people again on Saturday June 24th as we celebrate outdoors and under the stars in beautiful Truckee, Ca!
The event is Saturday June 24, 2023 (2pm — 10pm) at Truckee River Regional Park’s Outdoor Amphitheater, Truckee, Calif.