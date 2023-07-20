Truckee Reggae Fest
Courtesy Billy Drewitz

Listen to authentic Jamaican Roots Reggae Music in the beautiful natural bowl of the Truckee Outdoor Amphitheater alongside the Truckee River and under the stars! This annual festival comes complete with Live Music, DJ’s, Food Trucks, Local Beer Garden and Merchandise Village hosting arts and crafts from local Vendors.

We stay “True to the Roots” of Reggae Music and have hosted some of the biggest and most legendary names in the genre including Julian and Ky-mani Marley, Third World, Wailing Souls, Don Carlos, Sister Carol, Big Mountain, Lutan Fyah, Marlon Asher, Mighty Mystic, Arise Roots and more! Every year we welcome the opportunity to include locally sourced Reggae acts and DJ’s from the region to open up and warm up the show.