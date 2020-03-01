$374,297 worth of free healthcare services brought to Nevada County

United Way of Nevada County and California CareForce joined forces over a year and a half ago to plan and implement the 2020 Grass Valley free two-day health care clinic. The clinic came to fruition and took place at the Nevada County Fairgrounds in January of 2020. Through this collaboration, over $347,297 worth of basic health care services were made available to those in need. United Way of Nevada County raised funds and recruited volunteers. California CareForce brought their expertise and equipment.

A total of 850 were seen over the two-day period in which the free health clinic was held, and 398 dental patients were served. Dental fillings, oral surgery, cleanings and X-rays all took place in the dental section of the clinic. A total of 216 patients were served in the vision section of the clinic. Comprehensive eye exams were given, while free eyeglasses were made on site or ordered at no charge. In the general medical section of the clinic, 236 medical patients received exams. Acupuncture and chiropractic services were also offered.

The medical professionals who volunteered for the clinic were able to treat over 400 people each day. Without their help, the clinic would not have been able to offer free medical, dental and vision care to those in need of services. The County of Nevada County Public Health department was also on hand to provide immunizations. Numerous service organizations, including the Donner Region Lions club, the Grass Valley Rotary club, Churches and other organizations donated and served breakfast and lunch to the hardworking volunteers. Chapa De Clinic was on hand to sign up patience for follow up care and offer post-clinic services. United Way of Nevada County and California CareForce are currently in discussions to bring this much-needed health clinic back to the community in 2022.

Source: United Way of Nevada County