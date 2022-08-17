3 run for Grass Valley Council

The race is on for Grass Valley City Council.

Matthew Coulter is running against Haven Caravelli and incumbent Hilary Hodge. Elections officials said Wednesday that they verified the signatures Coulter provided, and his name was added to the list of candidates.

The deadline to file for council was Wednesday.

There are two open seats on the council in the November election. Incumbent Ben Aguilar isn’t running.

Coulter is a regular voice at city council and supervisor meetings, often calling in to give public comment. Nevada County Superior Court records show he’s the subject of a number of restraining orders over the past few years. Supervisor District 3 candidate Lisa Swarthout filed a restraining order against him on July 28.

Other contested races include the Division 4 seat on the Nevada Irrigation District. Trevor Cauler and Bill G. Smull are the candidates. Division 4 incumbent Laura Peters was redistricted out of her seat.

Additionally, Patti Ingram Spencer and Swarthout are headed to a runoff for the District 3 Nevada County Board of Supervisors seat.

Several spots up for election in special districts won’t appear on November’s ballot.

That’s because there must be more candidates than open seats for a contest to reach the ballot. When that doesn’t happen, those candidates are appointed to their positions and no election is necessary.

That’s the case in November for the Division 1 and 2 spots on the Nevada Irrigation District, as Division 1 Director Ricki Heck and Division 2 Director Chris Bierwagen have no competition.

Sheriff Shannan Moon and District Attorney Jesse Wilson have no opponent, and will start a new four-year term in January. The new assessor will be Rolf Kleinhans. Tina Vernon will start another term as treasurer-tax collector, as both prevailed in their June 7 elections.

The auditor-controller race is in litigation, and Gina Will has contested whether the winner, Rob Tribble, has the qualifications for the office.

