3 run for Grass Valley Council
The race is on for Grass Valley City Council.
Matthew Coulter is running against Haven Caravelli and incumbent Hilary Hodge. Elections officials said Wednesday that they verified the signatures Coulter provided, and his name was added to the list of candidates.
The deadline to file for council was Wednesday.
There are two open seats on the council in the November election. Incumbent Ben Aguilar isn’t running.
Coulter is a regular voice at city council and supervisor meetings, often calling in to give public comment. Nevada County Superior Court records show he’s the subject of a number of restraining orders over the past few years. Supervisor District 3 candidate Lisa Swarthout filed a restraining order against him on July 28.
Other contested races include the Division 4 seat on the Nevada Irrigation District. Trevor Cauler and Bill G. Smull are the candidates. Division 4 incumbent Laura Peters was redistricted out of her seat.
Additionally, Patti Ingram Spencer and Swarthout are headed to a runoff for the District 3 Nevada County Board of Supervisors seat.
Several spots up for election in special districts won’t appear on November’s ballot.
That’s because there must be more candidates than open seats for a contest to reach the ballot. When that doesn’t happen, those candidates are appointed to their positions and no election is necessary.
That’s the case in November for the Division 1 and 2 spots on the Nevada Irrigation District, as Division 1 Director Ricki Heck and Division 2 Director Chris Bierwagen have no competition.
Sheriff Shannan Moon and District Attorney Jesse Wilson have no opponent, and will start a new four-year term in January. The new assessor will be Rolf Kleinhans. Tina Vernon will start another term as treasurer-tax collector, as both prevailed in their June 7 elections.
The auditor-controller race is in litigation, and Gina Will has contested whether the winner, Rob Tribble, has the qualifications for the office.
Alan Riquelmy is the managing editor of The Union. He can be reached at ariquelmy@theunion.com or 530-477-4249
NEVADA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS, DISTRICT 3 – 1 seat
Patti Ingram Spencer
Lisa Swarthout
GRASS VALLEY COUNCIL – 2 seats
Haven Caravelli, Small Business Owner
Matthew Coulter, Veteran
Hilary Hodge, Incumbent
NEVADA IRRIGATION DISTRICT – 1 seat each in Division 1, 2 and 4
Ricki Heck, Incumbent, Division 1
Chris Bierwagen, Incumbent, Division 2
Bill G. Smull, Division 4
Trevor Cauler, Division 4
SCHOOL DISTRICTS
NEVADA JOINT UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT – 1 seat each for Trustee Areas 1, 2 and 5
Olivia Pritchett, Medical office manager, Trustee Area 1
Jenny Scicluna, Trustee Area 1
Wendy Willoughby, Nonprofit managing, Director Area 2
Stephanie Leishman, Appointed incumbent, Trustee Area 2
Ken Johnson, Classroom teacher, Trustee Area 5
Jay Adamson, Business owner, Trustee Area 5
NEVADA COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION – 2 seats for Trustee Area 1; 1 seat for Trustee Area 2
Louise Johnson, Incumbent, Trustee Area 1
Susan E. Clarabut, Incumbent, Trustee Area 1
Heino Nicolai Incumbent, Trustee Area 2
GRASS VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT – 3 seats
Mark L. Hermes
Lisa Jarvis, Incumbent
Scott Costa, Sales/marketing
NEVADA CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT – 3 seats
Joshua Pack, Appointed Incumbent
Jennifer Singer, Incumbent
Seth Leishman, Incumbent
CLEAR CREEK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT – 2 seats for full term; 1 seat for short term
Barton Riebe, Incumbent
Jerily McCormick, Incumbent
Nancy Messier, Appointed Incumbent, Short Term 2 years
CHICAGO PARK SCHOOL DISTRICT – 3 seats
Cynthia McCoy Appointed Incumbent
Joe Henson, Appointed incumbent
Dustin Mooers, Incumbent
Michael Dunham, Firefighter/Paramedic
PENN VALLEY UNION ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT – 3 seats
Sharon Loucks, Incumbent
Amanda Connell, Appointed Incumbent
Robert Moen, Incumbent
PLEASANT RIDGE SCHOOL DISTRICT – 3 seats
Kelly McKinley, Incumbent
Alyise Temores, Telecommunications Design Engineer
Deanne Opdahl, Incumbent
Peggy Fava, Executive director
TWIN RIDGES ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT – 2 seats
Mindi Morton, Incumbent
Aubrey Puetz, Appointed incumbent
Malik Goodman, Incumbent
UNION HILL SCHOOL DISTRICT – 3 seats
Leslie Lattyak, Incumbent
Tami Stedman, Incumbent
