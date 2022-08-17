facebook tracking pixel 3 run for Grass Valley Council | TheUnion.com
3 run for Grass Valley Council

Alan Riquelmy
  

The race is on for Grass Valley City Council.

Matthew Coulter is running against Haven Caravelli and incumbent Hilary Hodge. Elections officials said Wednesday that they verified the signatures Coulter provided, and his name was added to the list of candidates.

The deadline to file for council was Wednesday.

There are two open seats on the council in the November election. Incumbent Ben Aguilar isn’t running.

Coulter is a regular voice at city council and supervisor meetings, often calling in to give public comment. Nevada County Superior Court records show he’s the subject of a number of restraining orders over the past few years. Supervisor District 3 candidate Lisa Swarthout filed a restraining order against him on July 28.

Other contested races include the Division 4 seat on the Nevada Irrigation District. Trevor Cauler and Bill G. Smull are the candidates. Division 4 incumbent Laura Peters was redistricted out of her seat.

Additionally, Patti Ingram Spencer and Swarthout are headed to a runoff for the District 3 Nevada County Board of Supervisors seat.

Several spots up for election in special districts won’t appear on November’s ballot.

That’s because there must be more candidates than open seats for a contest to reach the ballot. When that doesn’t happen, those candidates are appointed to their positions and no election is necessary.

That’s the case in November for the Division 1 and 2 spots on the Nevada Irrigation District, as Division 1 Director Ricki Heck and Division 2 Director Chris Bierwagen have no competition.

Sheriff Shannan Moon and District Attorney Jesse Wilson have no opponent, and will start a new four-year term in January. The new assessor will be Rolf Kleinhans. Tina Vernon will start another term as treasurer-tax collector, as both prevailed in their June 7 elections.

The auditor-controller race is in litigation, and Gina Will has contested whether the winner, Rob Tribble, has the qualifications for the office.

Alan Riquelmy is the managing editor of The Union. He can be reached at ariquelmy@theunion.com or 530-477-4249

RUNNING FOR OFFICE

NEVADA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS, DISTRICT 3 – 1 seat

Patti Ingram Spencer

Lisa Swarthout

GRASS VALLEY COUNCIL – 2 seats

Haven Caravelli, Small Business Owner

Matthew Coulter, Veteran

Hilary Hodge, Incumbent

NEVADA IRRIGATION DISTRICT – 1 seat each in Division 1, 2 and 4

Ricki Heck, Incumbent, Division 1

Chris Bierwagen, Incumbent, Division 2

Bill G. Smull, Division 4

Trevor Cauler, Division 4

SCHOOL DISTRICTS

NEVADA JOINT UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT – 1 seat each for Trustee Areas 1, 2 and 5

Olivia Pritchett, Medical office manager, Trustee Area 1

Jenny Scicluna, Trustee Area 1

Wendy Willoughby, Nonprofit managing, Director Area 2

Stephanie Leishman, Appointed incumbent, Trustee Area 2

Ken Johnson, Classroom teacher, Trustee Area 5

Jay Adamson, Business owner, Trustee Area 5

NEVADA COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION – 2 seats for Trustee Area 1; 1 seat for Trustee Area 2

Louise Johnson, Incumbent, Trustee Area 1

Susan E. Clarabut, Incumbent, Trustee Area 1

Heino Nicolai Incumbent, Trustee Area 2

GRASS VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT – 3 seats

Mark L. Hermes

Lisa Jarvis, Incumbent

Scott Costa, Sales/marketing

NEVADA CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT – 3 seats

Joshua Pack, Appointed Incumbent

Jennifer Singer, Incumbent

Seth Leishman, Incumbent

CLEAR CREEK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT – 2 seats for full term; 1 seat for short term

Barton Riebe, Incumbent

Jerily McCormick, Incumbent

Nancy Messier, Appointed Incumbent, Short Term 2 years

CHICAGO PARK SCHOOL DISTRICT – 3 seats

Cynthia McCoy Appointed Incumbent

Joe Henson, Appointed incumbent

Dustin Mooers, Incumbent

Michael Dunham, Firefighter/Paramedic

PENN VALLEY UNION ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT – 3 seats

Sharon Loucks, Incumbent

Amanda Connell, Appointed Incumbent

Robert Moen, Incumbent

PLEASANT RIDGE SCHOOL DISTRICT – 3 seats

Kelly McKinley, Incumbent

Alyise Temores, Telecommunications Design Engineer

Deanne Opdahl, Incumbent

Peggy Fava, Executive director

TWIN RIDGES ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT – 2 seats

Mindi Morton, Incumbent

Aubrey Puetz, Appointed incumbent

Malik Goodman, Incumbent

UNION HILL SCHOOL DISTRICT – 3 seats

Leslie Lattyak, Incumbent

Tami Stedman, Incumbent

