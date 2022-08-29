3 juveniles force Nevada Union High School to shelter in place Monday

According to the Grass Valley Police Department, three juveniles caused Nevada Union High School to be put on a shelter in place order Monday.

The three juveniles left NUHS around 10 a.m. Monday and caused “issues with neighboring businesses,” GVPD wrote in a Facebook post.

“According to one report, one of the juveniles may have brandished a weapon at a business employee,” GVPD wrote in the post. “In an abundance of caution we advised the High School and Superintendent’s Office of the reports, and the decision was made for the students to shelter in place during their lunch break.”

The order was lifted around 1 p.m. after the three juveniles were found while still off campus.

According to messages from the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools office, there was “no immediate threat to students or staff’ during the ordeal.