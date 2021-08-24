2nd power outage in 2 days reported in Nevada City

Nevada City on Tuesday was experiencing its second power outage in as many days, according to PG&E’s website.

The second outage is in virtually the same area as an outage reported Monday.

A power outage was reported Tuesday (August 24) in Nevada City.

Screengrab from PG&E’s website.

The outage was reported at 7:51 a.m. and is impacting 1,073 PG&E customers, the same number of customers Monday’s outage reportedly impacted.

The cause of the outage is unknown.

PG&E estimates the power will return at 11:30 a.m.