2nd power outage in 2 days reported in Nevada City
Nevada City on Tuesday was experiencing its second power outage in as many days, according to PG&E’s website.
The second outage is in virtually the same area as an outage reported Monday.
The outage was reported at 7:51 a.m. and is impacting 1,073 PG&E customers, the same number of customers Monday’s outage reportedly impacted.
The cause of the outage is unknown.
PG&E estimates the power will return at 11:30 a.m.
