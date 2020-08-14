2nd COVID-19 death occurs in Nevada County

From a release:

Nevada County Public Health is reporting the second Nevada County death related to the COVID- 19 pandemic. The person was an elderly Western Nevada County resident who recently became ill with COVID-19. This death is not associated with a skilled nursing facility of assisted living facility.

“Our thoughts are with the family, friends and loved ones of the deceased,” said Dr. Rick Johnson, Nevada County’s Interim Health Officer. “This is a tragic reminder of the seriousness of COVID- 19, and reminder of the need to take extra precautions in order to protect those who are most vulnerable to developing a serious illness as a result of this disease.”

Out of respect for the privacy of the family, Nevada County Public Health is not sharing any further details.

For additional information on COVID-19 and what you can do to mitigate its spread, please visit Nevada County’s novel coronavirus webpage at http://www.mynevadacounty.com/coronavirus.

Source: Nevada County