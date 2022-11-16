The 25th Annual Yuba Watershed Fungus Foray and Wild Mushroom Exposition is scheduled for Dec. 10 and 11 at the North Columbia Schoolhouse Cultural Center , 17894 Tyler Foote Rd, Nevada City.

The event is hosted by the Yuba Watershed Institute with UC Berkeley’s Else Vellingua on hand as a science advisor.

Folks can register in advance at http://www.YubaWatershedInstitute.org/register .

The traditional Saturday morning wild mushroom hunt will visit several sites in the local forest. Afterwards, an afternoon of identification and mushroom related presentations will take place at the North Columbia Schoolhouse. Be prepared to walk in the damp woods and off trail for an optimum mushroom hunting experience. Also useful to bring: collection basket, waxed paper bags, knife, camera, notebook, field identification guide, and hand lens. This is a rain or shine event.

Lectures on Saturday will be “How to Photograph Mushrooms” by Alan Rockefeller and “Mushroom Spores” by Dr. Else Vellinga.

PLEASE NOTE: Online pre-registration is required to attend Saturday’s event and Sunday may sell out as well.

On Sunday the Wild Mushroom Exposition is hosted once again. The Exposition will be filled with our collections of seasonal Sierra mushrooms labelled and organized from the weekend. This year a few beginners’ forays will be offered in the morning. Sunday lectures, included with the general admission ticket, begin at 11:00 am with a presentation and cooking demonstration entitled “Fungialo: The History, Heritage, Lore, and Food of the Italian-American Mushroom Hunter.” Afternoon presentations will include “Mushrooms of the Arizona Sky Islands” by Damon Tighe, and at 3:00 pm Dr. Christopher Hobbs will speak on “Mushrooms as Medicine,” as few can speak better on the subject.

Please be aware there are no dogs and no smoking allowed at the North Columbia Schoolhouse.

Saturday: $30 general; $25 for YWI members. No children’s discount, sorry.

Sunday: $20 general; $10 for YWI members. Children under 12 free with adult

Sunday beginner forays: $30. Children under 12 free with adult

For more information or questions visit http://www.YubaWatershedInstitute.org or email Daniel@yubawatershedinstitute.org .