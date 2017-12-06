20th annual Fungus Foray set for this weekend in Nevada County

The Yuba Watershed Institute is scheduled to host a fungus celebration this weekend, featuring a hunt for wild mushrooms, a speaker series and an exposition.

"It's a one-of-a-kind event for the Sierra Nevada area," said Daniel Nicholson, an event organizer.

The foray kicks off Saturday at 9 a.m., beginning with a mushroom hunt. A speaker series is set to follow from 2 to 4:30 p.m., including presentations on the fungi of the Yuba pass and DNA sequencing.

On Sunday, the mushrooms collected during the hunt will be sorted, labeled and displayed. According to Nicholson, there are often more than 200 types of mushrooms represented at the exposition.

Sunday's presentations include a history of truffle cultivation in California and an overview of fungi cultivation.

Mushroom-themed food and merchandise will be available for purchase during the event.

Tickets to the 20th annual Fungus Foray — which is scheduled to take place at the Shady Creek Outdoor School, 18601 Pathfinder Way, Nevada City — cost $20 for Saturday and $10 for Sunday. Children and full-time students can attend free and discounts are available for Yuba Watershed Institute members.

For more information, visit yubawatershedinstitute.org/events/event/foray2017.

