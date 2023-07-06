2023 Fourth of July Parade Honored Guest

Representing the California Air National Guard is Technical Sergeant Breona J. Calvert, the 2023 newly named Lieutenant Commander Louis “Lou” Conter Military Ambassador Winner. Calvert recently rode in the 1941 military command car in the Grass Valley Fourth of July Parade and was the event’s honored guest. Ret. Lt. Commander Lou Conter, who lives in Grass Valley, was not in the parade as was incorrectly stated in the 07/05 edition of The Union. The Union regrets the error.

 Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com