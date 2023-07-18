Best Overall Entry (1)
Nevada County Tea Party
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Best Overall Entry (1)
Nevada County Tea Party
Best Individual Entry
1st. Back the Blue Nevada County
2nd. Family and Friends
3rd. Rewind
Best Auto
1st. Gra Neva A’s
2nd. Budget Blinds of Grass Valley
3rd. High Sierra Corvette Club
Best Commercial Group
1st. ABC Supply
2nd. Peaceful Valley Farm Supply
3rd. Triple M Towing
Best Service Group
1st. Nevada County Search and Rescue
2nd. E. Clampus Vitus
3rd. Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital
Best Youth Group
1st. Gold County Gymnastics
2nd. NEO Youth Center
3rd.Grass Valley Little League
Best Representing the Theme: Flags, Freedom and Fireworks
Draft Horse Classic
Honorable Mention
Bare Bones Work Wear
Mer-Folk of Nevada County
Nevada County Line Dancers
The Main Stage Playmakers @ Center for the Arts
Live scanner feed here: