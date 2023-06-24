Join Bear Yuba Land Trust on June 24 from 4 to 8 p.m. for a family-friendly free Street Party in downtown Nevada City.
There will be live music by Moody Cat Band in partnership with Crazy Horse Saloon located at 230 Commercial St, Nevada City.
Moody Cat is a funky soul band out of the Foothills of Northern California.
Enjoy the music and come out and meet our local recreation partners, who will have booths at our event that will be showcasing their work in the community.
The event marks the end of the Celebration of Trails taking place during the entire month of June.
This will be the first year the Bear Yuba Land Trust has invested in art as a means to get folks out on the trail.
In collaboration with local artists, art installations were incorporated on four of our local trails.
“Art out on the trail can illustrate both the identity of the trail itself and the community that surrounds it,” according to the BYLT.
BYLT will be announcing the Summer Star Hike Challenge Winners and handing out limited edition t-shirts to those who registered for the Hike Challenge.
Each of these organizations has a specific role that amplifies the work that we do, protecting and defending natural working lands or empowering a healthy resilient community.
FREED Center for Independent Living promotes independence and self-determination for people with disabilities through person-driven services, collaborative community partnerships and education, and leadership that advocates for fully inclusive communities.
Youth Bicyclists of Nevada County (YBONC) is a not for profit foundation to provide Nevada County school’s with organizational, financial, and nutritional assistance with the development of school bike clubs.
California Heritage: Indigenous Research Project (CHIRP) is a 501c3 charitable organization originally founded to research, document and preserve the history and culture of the Nevada City Rancheria Nisenan Tribe.
Gold Country Trails Council is an organization committed to develop, maintain, and advocate for safe integrated trails for equestrians and other non-motorized users.
The Tahoe National Forest will be joined by their mascot, Woodsy Owl, teaching visitors about how they care for the land and serve the community through popular recreational activities.
South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL) works throughout the Yuba River watershed on the Ancestral and Traditional homelands of the Nisenan, and includes shared boundaries with the Mountain Maidu, Konkow, and Washoe peoples. These nations have lived here for millennia and live here still.
Sierra Streams Institute (SSI) is a watershed monitoring, research, and restoration group based in Nevada City, California, in the Sierra Nevada foothills.
The Yuba Water Agency is a stand-alone public agency governed by a board of seven elected officials to serve the people of Yuba County.
Gold Rush Climbing Gym will be set up for those who want to take the challenge.
Nevada County and REI, a retail chain carrying gear, apparel & footwear for a wide range of outdoor and fitness activities will also be represented.