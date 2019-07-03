‘2020 Free Health Clinic’ volunteers make it happen in Grass Valley

Thanks to the hard work of community volunteers, United Way of Nevada County will be hosting a free two-day California CareForce health clinic in January of 2020. Recently, long-time volunteer Leah Schwinn was recognized for her ongoing work in bringing free healthcare to those in need. In 2015, Schwinn was one of the key volunteers to help bring the free California CareForce Dental, Vision, and Medical Clinic to the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building.

The planning process for each clinic is a vast undertaking, but organizers say United Way’s partnership with California CareForce has been a tremendous help in streamlining the event. CareForce oversees numerous clinics throughout the state annually, and several Nevada County residents have traveled to volunteer at these events, Schwinn being one.

As part of her research and work to convince California CareForce to hold a clinic in Nevada County, Schwinn and others volunteered at their massive annual clinic in Coachella.

“We were so impressed with their level of organization, with the quality of the care they provided, and the equipment they used — the gratitude of the patients really touched our hearts,” said Schwinn. “We saw what a rewarding experience it was to volunteer at their clinic.”

United Way is still in need of general volunteers and medical professionals to volunteer their time during the 2020 clinic. There is also a need for volunteers to help set up and tear down two days before, and on Monday after the clinic. Anyone interested in volunteering during the two-day clinic, or donating to help bring it to fruition, is encouraged to call United Way at 530-274-8111, email admin@uwnc.org or visit http://www.uwnc.org.