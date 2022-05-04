2 year old dies after being struck by vehicle

A 2-year-old child died Wednesday after being hit by a vehicle, the California Highway Patrol said.

The boy, whose name hasn’t yet been released, was struck around 9 a.m. on Still Road, off Wolf Road, in South County, said Officer Jason Bice.

“The collision occurred on a section of a gravel driveway at a private residence on Still Road,” a news release states.

The child was taken by family to an Auburn hospital as officers responded to the scene, authorities said.

“Upon their arrival at the hospital, they found the child had died from his injuries,” the release states.

Drugs and alcohol aren’t suspected. There have been no arrests, reports state.