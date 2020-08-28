2 charged in Nevada City counter-protest
From the Nevada County District Attorney’s Office:
CHARGES FILED: This afternoon prosecutors filed misdemeanor battery charges against Randy Matheson and Joseph Alves for their roles during the August 9, 2020, Black Lives Matter demonstration in Nevada City. Randy Matheson is alleged to have punched a victim across the side of his face. Joseph Alves is alleged to have confronted a BLM protester and forcibly ripped their sign away. Both defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Peaceful demonstrators should be protected and safe from bullying or harassment. The District Attorney’s Office is committed to equal treatment under the law and in holding those who break it accountable.
