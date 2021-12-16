2 arrests made in Spenceville Wildlife Area homicide

The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two suspects for the alleged murder of 60-year-old Robert Mendoza of Lincoln, a news release states.

Eric Olsen, 61, and Carl Olsen, 59, both of Lincoln, have been booked into the Yuba County Jail on no bail warrants for homicide, the release states.

Mendoza was found deceased down an embankment in the Spenceville Wildlife Area on Nov. 26, reports state.

On Dec. 2, Yuba County investigators, along with the Placer County sheriff’s SET Team, executed a search warrant at Mendoza’s residence in the 1400 block of Hungry Hollow Road in Lincoln. Detectives determined two additional men associated with the property, brothers Carl and Eric Olsen, were involved in the homicide of Robert Mendoza, the release states.

After further investigation, Carl Olsen was arrested during a traffic stop in Lincoln on Tuesday. Yuba County detectives obtained another search warrant for the Hungry Hollow Road property. With the assistance of both the Placer County SET Team and Yuba County Sheriff’s SWAT team, the search warrant was served and Eric Olsen was arrested at the property, according to the release.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with knowledge of the incident is asked to contact the Yuba County Sheriff’s Investigations Unit at 530-749-7777, or the anonymous tip line at 530-749-5181.

Source: Yuba County Sheriff’s Office

Carl Olsen

