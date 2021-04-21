1849 Brewing Co. to expand operations

After having its license suspended late last year following numerous complaints, Grass Valley’s 1849 Brewing Co. will now be allowed to expand its hours and its beer garden.

On Tuesday the Grass Valley Planning Commission approved a use permit amendment allowing the bar to stay open an extra hour. Its new hours will be 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Last October the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) suspended the bar’s alcohol license for 45 days for operating a “Disorderly Premises,” citing allegations of public drunkenness, fights, assaults, reports of illegal drugs, public urination and noise complaints.

The suspension ran its course in mid-December. Since then, the business has had no complaints, according to Grass Valley planner Lance Lowe.

“So far they have completely turned it around and are doing a wonderful job, from what I gather,” Lowe said at the meeting.

Kevin Krikorian, 1849 manager, credited the dramatic turnaround to working closely with the Grass Valley Police Department and increased communication and focus on the community.

“We’ve been working really well with GVPD, responding well to the community,” Krikorian said. “We want to rebuild relationships with the community, and to build a place for people to gather safely as things reopen.”

According to Krikorian, the bar will eventually seek approval to expand its hours further, but is taking it one step at a time for now.

“Basically, we want to get back to our late nights, but we want to do it safely. Grass Valley PD have been super helpful with that,” he said. “We’ve kind of decided that this small adjustment will help us step back into it and also do it at a reasonable pace.”

The bar sought approval to expand its hours to 2 a.m. last year, just prior to its license suspension. Instead the Planning Commission at that time allowed the business to increase its morning hours and added various conditions to its use permit.

The commission on Tuesday also gave the business approval to extend its gated beer garden to the south, allowing them to move the canopy that was added amid COVID-19 restrictions into the gated area.

While those changes are still tentative, Krikorian said he believes they will help alleviate some of the bar’s past issues by making a clearer distinction between the business and parking lot.

According to Lowe, should more complaints come in, the Planning Commission has the discretion to initiate a revocation hearing to take away the bar’s permit.

To contact Staff Writer John Orona, email jorona@theunion.com or call 530-477-4229.