1849 Brewing Co. suspension starts now

On Friday agents of the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) posted a Notice of Suspension at the 1849 Brewing Company, at 468 Sutton Way in Grass Valley, for operating a Disorderly Premises. Alcohol sales at the premises are immediately prohibited and will not be allowed for the next 45 days.

The suspension is the result of an investigation conducted by the ABC with assistance from the Grass Valley Police Department related to disorderly activity as defined by California Business and Professions Code Section 25601.

ABC filed an accusation against the business and accused it of operating a Disorderly Premises because of numerous calls for service between May 27, 2019, and Sept. 30, to address reported crimes at the location such as public drunkenness, fights, assaults, reports of illegal drugs, and public urination. The location is also accused of violating noise conditions on its premises, thus affecting the nearby neighborhood.

The owners of 1849 Brewing Company signed a stipulation and waiver agreement and have accepted ABC’s penalty of a 45-day suspension.

Source: Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control