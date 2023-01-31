A 18-year-old male died Monday after a head-on collision in Grass Valley, CHP Public Information Officer Jason Bice wrote in a press release.
The collision occurred Monday at 5:50 p.m. on Rough and Ready Highway near Greenwood Road, the release stated, just west of the Grass Valley city limits.
"Multiple witnesses were at the scene, including an off-duty firefighter," the release stated. "The two drivers required extensive extrication from their vehicles."
The man, from Auburn, was driving a 2008 Infinity G37 westbound on Rough and Ready Highway, according to the release. The Infinity crossed the center line into the eastbound lane, where it collided head-on with a 2019 Subaru WRX, driven by Elise Durgin,78, of Grass Valley, the release stated.
"Unfortunately, the male was not wearing his seatbelt, causing him to suffer severe head trauma," the release stated. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld pending next of kin.
Durgin suffered major injuries and was transported to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, where she was eventually transferred to Sutter Roseville Medical Center, according to the release.
Alcohol or drug use does not appear to have been a factor in the collision, but the investigation is ongoing, the release stated. Rough and Ready Highway was closed for approximately two hours for the investigation, according to the release.